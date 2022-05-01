Badminton, Chatsworth and Bramham sign new sponsorship deals, plus more partnership news





Ford official Badminton vehicle supplier

Ford is to be the official vehicle supplier at the 2022 Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian (4 to 8 May).

Ford will supply vehicles to enable officials to carry out their task around the park, and will use the event to showcase its electrified vehicles.

“Badminton is an ideal fit for Ford, especially with the emphasis on sustainability, and we are very much looking forward to being part of the event,” said Howard Kee, of Ford.

“We know that people still have a lot of questions, not to mention anxiety, about the switch to electric and we are looking forward to answering queries and, we hope, banishing any myths.”

Event director Jane Tuckwell said: “I for one am very much looking forward to getting behind the wheel of one of Ford’s vehicles and I know other officials will thoroughly enjoy the experience. We very much look forward to welcoming Ford to Badminton.”

Lister’s support for Royal Three Counties Show

Leading clipping and shearing equipment manufacturer Lister is sponsoring the “ask the groom” feature at the 2022 Royal Three Counties Show in Malvern (17 to 19 June).

“Ask the groom” will include guest talks from a range of equine industries, sessions on practical horsemanship, the mounted police, plus live clipping demonstrations.

“With Royal Three Counties Show being so close to Lister’s factory in Gloucester, it is an event that is very much close to our hearts,” said UK sales territory manager Hefin Rowlands, adding that the firm is also looking forward to supporting the shearing event along side “ask the groom”.

“Education plays an important part in what we do and having the opportunity to bring live clipping to the show, will be not just insightful for those starting out but also for those with many years of clipping experience behind them.”

He added there will be demonstrating how to clip, as well as creative clipping and managing health conditions, such as PPID (Cushing’s).

“As for the shearing, having supported the event ever since it began, it is great to see it return in such an important year ahead of the World Championship. The event will certainly bring thrills and excitement to the show,” he said.

Chatsworth signs new key sponsor

Wellness brand Walker & Morland joins Chatsworth International Horse Trials as a new key sponsor this year (13 to 15 May).

The terms of the agreement mean the brand is key sponsor of the 2022 event, with the intent of developing a longer-term relationship. This year’s fixture will also act as a campaign launch for Walker & Morland’s rollout across the UK and worldwide.

“We are very excited to welcome Walker & Morland to Chatsworth International Horse Trials, which will be returning bigger and better than ever after an enforced gap of two years,” said organiser Patricia Clifton.

“The event will mark the launch of Walker & Morland’s luxurious new wellness range. We’ve been incredibly impressed by the scientific rigour the brand brings to creating safe and restorative products that can be used with confidence by athletes and enthusiasts alike.”

The brand, which uses natural ingredients including cannabidiol (CBD) is part of Tenacious Labs. The firm states that it uses pure CBD isolate containing 0% THC (the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation) and says its products meet World Anti Doping-Agency (WADA) standards. Tenacious Labs’ website states that all its products are manufactured and tested in certified laboratories and third-party batch tested “to meet the strictest standards”. The UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) position on CBD products can be found on the UKAD website.

New best turned-out horse prize at Bramham

British Horse Feeds is delighted to be awarding a new best turned-out prize at Bramham International Horse Trials (9 to 12 June).

The Yorkshire-based company will present the British Horse Feeds best turned-out prize, which will run alongside the Hiho Silver-sponsored best-dressed rider, at the initial horse inspection.

“As one of our most local events we have enjoyed supporting it for a number of years and are pleased to be back this year with the British Horse Feeds Best Turned Out prize for the best turned-out horse,” said Hattie l’Anson of British Horse Feeds.

Event director Nick Pritchard added: “The British Horse Feeds best turned-out prize is a great addition to the prize list, recognising all the hard work and effort that goes into preparing the horses by the riders and their grooms.

“It is great to have support from British Horse Feeds, another Yorkshire company to continue the family and heritage feel of Bramham.”

The company already sponsors the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L, the Fibre-Beet horse inspection area and the Speedi-Beet Double Feat cross-country fence at the event.

Steve Guerdat in new Horseware Ireland partnership

Gold medal-winning Olympic showjumper Steve Guerdat joins Horseware Ireland’s team of global sponsored riders.

The equestrian brand launched a worldwide new campaign with Steve, to coincide with the launch of its spring/summer collection, titled: “Steve Guerdat – ‘A True Horseman, Through It All’.”

“Horseware Ireland is a brand I have long admired for creating the most carefully and thoughtfully designed products for horse and rider,” said Steve.

“Since my earliest days as a young rider, I’ve seen that they’re the best at what they do. That’s really important to me as everything I do centres around the comfort and wellbeing of my horses.

“Being named a global sponsored rider by Horseware Ireland is such an honour for me and I’m proud to work with a brand that shares my values.”

Horseware Ireland chief executive Mark Saunders added: “His story is both inspiring and moving. Steve so completely embodies what it means to go ‘through It all’ and what it means to be a true horseman – the emotional journey, the life lessons, the heartbreaking losses, the absolute trust, and the unwavering bonds that have led to unforgettable victories.

“Steve shares these insights in our short film, which will resonate with horse lovers everywhere.”

New deals for Sameh el Dahan

British showjumper Sameh el Dahan has secured sponsorship from Dominick Rugs and its UK distributor The Centre Line.

Sameh, who is based in Northern Ireland and rode for Egypt before switching to compete under the British flag, rides as part of the WKD showjumping team with owner and business partner Joanne Sloan Allen.

“My horses will be protected from the changeable weather and extremely comfortable in their stable and travel rugs too. Thanks to the team at The Centre Line for helping fit the rugs and for all their advice. I stand behind this brand and recommend them to all,” said Sameh.

Sameh has also signed a deal with Hi Form Equine UK, UK distributors of supplement brand Hi Form.

He has been supplementing his horses with Oxydane, which is designed to promote and maintain a healthy immune system, and joint supplement Proflamaid Plus on a trial basis for several months.

“Hi Form are delighted to welcome Sameh, another talented rider on to their select team. Each individual rider has been chosen for support as they have independently chosen to buy and feed the supplements,” said a spokesman for the company.

Sundown sponsors British rider

British event rider Will Rawlin has signed a sponsorship deal with horse bedding company Sundown Products.

His first public role as brand ambassador for the British firm will be leading a course-walk at the Fairfax & Favour Rockingham International Horse Trials on 21 May for winners of a Sundown-run competition.

Will has been using Sundown’s straw bedding products for more than six years, and all 16 horses in his current string are bedded on a combination of Sundown Green (chopped wheat straw) and Sundown Yellow (chopped rapeseed straw).

“All of my horses love their Sundown bedding and it’s reassuring to see them lying down and getting their rest. We have a good routine on the yard, with the horses’ beds topped up with fresh Sundown bedding twice a week. It rots down really quickly in the muck heap, and even the messier horses do really well on it,” said Will.

“I’m really delighted to be sponsored by Sundown and working with them as a brand ambassador. I genuinely love their bedding products and it’s great to be building on our long-term relationship.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.