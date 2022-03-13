Badminton’s official charity for 2022 revealed, plus the latest sponsorship news





Riding for the Disabled Association is Badminton’s official charity

The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has been revealed as Badminton Horse Trials’ charity of the year for 2022.

“We had chosen the RDA as our charity for 2020, so we are delighted that the time has now come that we can assist with their fundraising and awareness,” said Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell.

“We recognise the wonderful work the charity does and I know our audience will be looking forward to supporting them during the 2022 event.”

Badminton runs from 4 to 8 May this year and the partnership is a fundraising and awareness-boosting opportunity for the RDA.

“This is a big year for RDA, as we launch exciting new plans to strengthen and grow our network and allow even more people to benefit from horses,” says RDA director of communication and insight Caroline Ward.

“Being named charity of the year for Badminton is a fantastic opportunity for us to shout about what we do and encourage visitors to give their support.

“We are grateful to the organisers for choosing us in this very special year, and look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand to find out more about the fantastic work of our volunteer groups all over the UK.”

Westown Stud confirmed as HOYS sponsor

Westown Stud, which specialises in breeding Dartmoor and Highland ponies, is confirmed as sponsor of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) working hunter championships in 2022.

“We have been attending HOYS over the last 20 years as spectators and the last 10 we have been lucky enough to have a number of native ponies representing us,” said Sarah Weston, of the stud.

“Dougal Of Dykes, a Highland stallion now 16 years old, has contended both the flat and workers section, and Westown Fire Cracker, a Dartmoor stallion, contented the 122cm M&M [mountain and moorland] working hunter pony.

“Pumphill Pantheon, a Dartmoor gelding, and my daughter, then aged eight, were lucky enough to be placed in the M&M first ridden class, but most recently Westown Wild Fire, my five-year-old Dartmoor stallion, won the Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland class at HOYS 2021, ridden by Sarah Parker.

“It was magical and surreal. Everyone wants their ponies and horses to compete at this prestigious event and to win there was something I had only dreamed of!”

She added: “Having spent so much time and energy at HOYS 2021 after the pandemic we thought it would be fabulous to get more involved and give something back.

“Being passionate about horses and breeding, this is the place to come and view all those who have made it.”

HOYS runs from 5 to 9 October at the NEC, Birmingham.

Smad Place to represent WellChild

Popular grey Smad Place has been appointed equine ambassador to Cheltenham Festival’s charity partner WellChild for 2022.

Trish and Peter Andrews’ 15-year-old gelding, loved for his bold jumping displays during his career, is the first equine ambassador for the charity.

He will take part a number of events to mark the partnership, including the ceremony to rename the horse walkway as the WellChild Walkway at 12.40pm on Tuesday (15 March).

“We are delighted to have Smad become an ambassador for WellChild as it is such a wonderful charity and one we are great supporters of,” said Trish.

Sarah Haydon, who looks after Smad Place in his retirement, said it was a fitting honour for a worthy horse.

“Smad is an amazing ‘nanny’ [and] child-friendly fan,” she said. “My two children, aged five and two, really do dote on him.”

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer added: “What better way to acknowledge the amazing support the whole racing community is giving to WellChild than to have a much-loved racehorse as an ambassador for the charity?”

Other partnerships confirmed for this year’s Festival include the Craft Irish Whiskey Co, which is the new sponsor of the Festival Plate Handicap Chase on day three (Thursday, 17 March).

The winner of the race will be presented with a rare collector’s edition of The Taoscán, which retails at €1,200 (£1,000).

This is the first partnership between the Jockey Club and the company, and the two-year deal means it will also sponsor the race at the 2023 Festival.

Airline Ryanair has also committed to sponsor a second race, adding the Grade Two Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (17 March) to its books.

The company has sponsored the feature Grade One Ryanair Chase on the same day since 2006.

NAF and British Riding Clubs strengthen partnership

British Riding Clubs (BRC) has forged an “even stronger partnership” with equine supplement and products brand.

NAF has been welcomed as the “very first and only” official partner of BRC.

The new deal involves NAF continuing with its sponsorship portfolio with BRC, including the national championships and national horse trials championships. The NAF team will also be on hand to offer a range of benefits to BRC members, such as free nutritional advice, training opportunities and more.

Rachael Hollely-Thompson, head of BRC, said “I am delighted that we have been able to cement the relationship between BRC and NAF even further.

“#teamnafbrc will go from strength to strength as we work closely to the benefit of our clubs and members. NAF’s dedication to horse owners should be celebrated and their contribution to keeping horses healthy, and especially our competition horses, is invaluable.

“Their expertise in clean sport is hugely important to BRC and we thank them for always keeping the horse at the forefront of their minds. We have some exciting things to look out for this year and we can’t wait to share them with you.”

Eloise Chugg-Martin, NAF sponsorship and events manager, added: “We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with BRC and we are pleased to have been able to build on this and subsequently become the first official partner.

“Every club and member of BRC will have access to our five-star advice and support and this is what makes this partnership the perfect fit as our products have been developed and created to support all horses.”

Launching British Eventing Support Trust

Insurance firm Lycetts is sponsoring the British Eventing Support Trust launch ball at Thoresby Park (2 April).

The black-tie event is in aid of the recently formed charity, which aims to help riders through difficult times and to promote, research, develop and implement safety initiatives.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the launch ball at the Eventing Spring Carnival to raise money for the British Eventing Support Trust,” said Anna Goodley of Lycetts.

“It is set to be a fantastic evening and we would encourage riders, owners, supporters and all those looking for a great evening to get their tickets booked to reserve their place.”

Jane Rudd, of the British Eventing Support Trust added: “Since the charity was launched in September last year at the Bicton Arena CCI5* Horse Trials we have had some fantastic support offered.

“This is our first major fundraiser and we want to make sure it is a fantastic first evening celebration and a night to remember.”

Gemma Tattersall becomes Equitex UK ambassador

Equitex UK is now sponsoring five-star winner Gemma Tattersall with its saddle pads.

Gemma discovered and bought some Equitex pads at the end of last season and has been trialling them over the winter.

She was so pleased with the results that she will be riding in them this season.

“I literally absolutely love them. It’s what I’ve been looking for my whole career – honestly! I just want to ride in them all the time,” said Gemma.

Amanda Fisher, UK distributor of Equitex saddle pads, said she is thrilled to have Gemma on board as an ambassador.

“It’s great to see another rider at the top of their sport, putting their trust in Equitex. It’s a true testament to how special these saddle pads are, and we can’t wait to see what Gemma achieves riding in them.’’

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.