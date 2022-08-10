



The start lists have been confirmed for the first round of competition as the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships get under way today (10 August).

The first competition is a speed class, which sets the baseline for the rest of the week’s action, and all eight British and Irish combinations will be in action. The first horse and rider to carry the Union Flag into the Stutteri Ask Stadium will be Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel, who have been drawn 11th to go.

The class starts at 11am local time (10am UK time) and exact times for riders have not been released but allow two minutes per rider, and there are four breaks, one every 20 or 21 combinations.

World Showjumping Championships approx times: British riders

Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel: approx 11.22 local time, 10.22 UK time

Harry Charles and Romeo 88: 36th

Ben Maher and Faltic HB: 65th

Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson: 91st

Irish riders:

Denis Lynch and Brooklyn Heights: approx 11.06 local time, 10.06 UK time

Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro: 28th

Cian O’Connor and C Vier 2: 56th

Daniel Coyle and Legacy: 84th

Current world and European silver medallist Martin Fuchs is 76th to go on his 2021 European medal-winning ride Leone Jei, and European champions Andre Thieme and DSP Chakaria are 60th in. Olympic silver medallists Peder Fredricson and H&M All In are 103rd and last to go, and Tokyo bronze medallists Maikel van der Vleuten with Beauville Z NOP go 33rd.

The scores in this first competition will be determined by the winning rider, on faults and time, being given 0 penalties; the others in descending order will be given a total determined by the difference in faults between them and the winner. Any combination eliminated or who does not finish will be given 20 penalties more than the highest score of all who completed.

