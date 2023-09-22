An Olympic gold medallist, a pony found tied to gates, and other things the horse world is talking about





Olympic team gold medallist dies in retirement aged 24

Tributes have been paid to Mr Medicott, the five-star campaigner who represented two nations during his international career. The Cruising son was part of the German gold medal-winning team at Beijing 2008, ridden by Frank Ostholt, and was ninth at London 2012 with US rider Karen O’Connor. He went on to have CCI5* placings at Pau and Kentucky with US eventer Phillip Dutton. “He was certainly a character,” said Philip. “He was pretty prepared to express himself, it didn’t matter whether it was good or bad. He was very confident in himself. He was certainly one of those horses who truly loved what he did.”

An abandoned pound found tied to gates on an industrial estate

A “bewildered” pony is settling into his new charity home after being found abandoned at an industrial estate in Doncaster. Workers arrived at S.I.M Warehorse & Logistics and discovered the 12hh grey – who was not microchipped – and contacted Bransby Horses. The pony has since been named “Simmy” after the company, and is “enjoying life in a securely fenced grass paddock – a far cry from the industrial estate he was found on”. It is hoped he will be rehomed in the future through the charity’s Perfect Partner scheme.

Farewell to a showing stalwart

Michael Hendrie, the much-loved stalwart of the showing community and respected judge died on 20 July, aged 78 from cancer. He formed Westhill Stud with Richard Tomkinson and became an expert in his field, breeding and training show horses. His gift for training led to many victories in the show ring, including winning at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on three occasions, with Ainsty Merry Maid, Culross Maid Of Honour and Huttons Ambo Camelia. He was also a respected judge and had been due to judge the Price family in-hand final at HOYS. Mr Hendrie’s friends say he was a “one-off and there will never be another – they broke the mould when they made Michael”.

