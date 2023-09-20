Abandoned pony found tied to gates on busy industrial estate





A “very friendly” pony found tied to gates at a busy industrial estate has been rescued and is “doing well” at his new charity home.

Workers arrived at S.I.M Warehouse and Logistics in Doncaster’s Shaw Lane Industrial Estate to find the 12hh grey looking “bewildered, but otherwise calm”. They gave him a bucket of water and made him a holding pen, before calling equine welfare charity Bransby Horses.

“When we arrived we knew we would have to remove him from where he was as it was not a safe environment for him to remain in, mainly due to the high volume of lorries and trucks entering and leaving the facility,” said Bransby Horses’ welfare manager Rachel Jenkinson.

“As we are not allowed by law to take any animal without the owner’s consent we issued an abandonment notice.

“This meant that the police were then able to grant us the authority to take the pony to Bransby Horses for the duration of the notice in the hope an owner would come forward and claim him.”

The pony, who was named Simmy after the company, was not microchipped and his owner could not be traced before the abandonment notice expired, so he has been signed over into the care of Bransby Horses.

“Simmy is enjoying life in a securely fenced grass paddock – a far cry from the industrial estate he was found on,” said a statement from the charity.

“Overall, he has settled well into life at Bransby Horses and it is hoped he may be rehomed through the charity’s Perfect Partner rehoming scheme once he is ready.”

