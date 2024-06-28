An injured five-star rider, a new venue for LA 2028 Olympics and other things the horse world is talking about





A five-star rider sidelined with injury

Eventer Louise Harwood is recovering from spinal surgery after she was injured when she fell off a muck-trailer when emptying a wheelbarrow. Louise had enjoyed a win with her top ride Native Spirit at Nunney on 14 June, but was injured the following day while poo-picking. She was airlifted to hospital where it was confirmed she had sustained a fractured skull, ribs, shoulder blade and some vertebrae. “I’m feeling rather foolish; to ride all those big jumps and do all the crazy things that I do, and then I fall off the back of my muck trailer, you have to laugh about it don’t you?” said Louise. She is home from hospital and will spend six weeks in a neck and body brace, before beginning physio.

A new venue for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The organising committee of LA28 has proposed that the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian competition take place at Galway Downs, Temecula, southern California instead of the originally planned Sepulveda Dam recreation area. Galway Downs hosts competitions across the disciplines, including eventing up to CCI4*-L level, and the move meets a condition set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that required a venue for 2028 that could accommodate eventing competitions. “The plan to relocate equestrian competitions to the existing equestrian centre in Temecula is a positive development for the sport and the equestrian community,” said FEI president and IOC member Ingmar De Vos.

US Olympic dressage team confirmed

US Equestrian has revealed the riders that will be defending Team USA’s Tokyo Olympic silver medal in Paris next month. Adrienne Lyle and Helix, Marcus Orlob and Jane, and Steffen Peters and Suppenkasper will be in action in Versailles, with Endel Ots and Bohemian the alternate. “There has been a lot of anticipation around the selection of this team, and I am confident in and proud of each of the combinations we have representing the US at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” said chef d’equipe Christine Traurig.

