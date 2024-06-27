New baby, new name and new future for pregnant mare in ‘horse smuggling’ case





The last of the pregnant horses in the “Dover 26” has a new baby, a new name and a new future.

There were five pregnant mares in the group of 26 who were found on a lorry that was stopped. Some did not have the right paperwork and many had health issues that meant they were unfit to travel.

The last one to give birth was a piebald mare who had no microchip when she was rescued. She has been named Ada and her foal Cole, after World Horse Welfare’s founder, as the charity launches a pledge to #StopHorseSmuggling.

“The name Cole means ‘victory of the people’ and the charity hopes their story will further raise awareness of the issue of horse smuggling and encourage the public to join their campaign to ensure the right measures are implemented to put an end to this cruel and illegal trade,” a World Horse Welfare spokesperson said.

H&H reported that our unsuccessful attempts to find out more information about the Dover 26, from a huge range of authorities, showed the lack of enforcement in this area, and the issues vulnerable horses can face.

World Horse Welfare’s Kim Ayling said: “Our charity’s founder Ada Cole campaigned long and hard to try to put an end to horses being transported long distances in terrible conditions to slaughter. And whilst the recent live export ban in the UK is a step in the right direction, horse smuggling means hundreds if not thousands of horses are still being illegally transported into Europe in horrific conditions to end their lives in European slaughterhouses.

“With the UK general election fast approaching, we are calling on everyone who cares about animals to add their voice to our pledge to show the next Government that horse smuggling must be stopped. We need to be the voice for frightened horses, ponies and donkeys across the UK who suffer in horrendous conditions, being transported to an unknown fate. Our voice is their only voice.”

The petition is now online.

Ada and Cole are being cared for at World Horse Welfare’s rescue and rehoming centre in Snetterton, Norfolk, as well as the others who were rescued in Kent.

“Their story, which was featured in a recent RTÉ documentary about the illegal movement and re-identification of horses, has lifted the lid on an industry that appears to be rampant across Europe, with the Dover 26 highlighting how British horses can easily be caught up in this trade,” the spokesperson said.

She added that the charity is calling for a better equine ID and traceability system across Europe to help prevent horse smuggling, and better enforcement.

“Unfortunately due to the lack of information to be able to properly trace the background of the Dover 26 movements before being discovered, it has made a possible prosecution quite challenging,” Kim said. “We have approached all the local authorities who could have taken legal action and none of them have wanted to take that forward. Unfortunately, this means that in this instance the trader involved will not be prosecuted and they will not have to face consequences for their actions.”

World Horse Welfare said one of the other mares lost her foal to sepsis within 24 hours of birth, despite vets’ best efforts, but the mare, and the other mares and foals, are all doing well.

Groom Megan Jarvis, who is caring for Ada and Cole, said: “These two are the lucky ones as they have a bright future ahead of them and once Cole has been weaned our charity will ensure they are found loving new homes. I can’t bear to think about all the other horses that aren’t as lucky as them and having to go on even longer journeys in worse conditions. I, for one, will be signing the pledge and hope that others will join me in doing the same.”

