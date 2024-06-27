The Horse & Hound Podcast 150: Showjumper Jack Whitaker

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Gemma Redrup

    On our 150th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to seven-time youth showjumping medallist Jack Whitaker, who is now making a name for himself in the senior sport. He talks about the pressures and advantages of growing up in the legendary Whitaker family, and what he looks for in a top horse.

    “You obviously have your favourite types of horses – ones that are blood and really nice and careful and scopey and easy to ride, with a great mind, but it’s very, very hard to find that in one horse” – Jack Whitaker on the ideal type of horse he looks for

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
