The Horse & Hound Podcast 150: Showjumper Jack Whitaker





Episode 150 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots, is now live.

On our 150th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to seven-time youth showjumping medallist Jack Whitaker, who is now making a name for himself in the senior sport. He talks about the pressures and advantages of growing up in the legendary Whitaker family, and what he looks for in a top horse.

“You obviously have your favourite types of horses – ones that are blood and really nice and careful and scopey and easy to ride, with a great mind, but it’s very, very hard to find that in one horse” – Jack Whitaker on the ideal type of horse he looks for

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 150

