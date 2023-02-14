Much-loved eventing world champion Allstar B remembered at popular spring horse trials





Britain’s first international fixture of the eventing season is paying tribute to the late eventing world champion Allstar B by naming a new hospitality enclosure in his honour.

The Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park International (31 March to 2 April) is taking inspiration from Formula One’s Paddock Club for its new Allstar B enclosure.

It will overlook the main arena and the cross-country course, live-streaming will be available, and guests will be given complimentary breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. Passes cost £85 per person, per day.

Riders and top professionals, including European champion Nicola Wilson, as well as Allstar B’s co-owner, leading coach Caroline Moore, and his 2018 world double gold medal-winning partner Ros Canter, will visit to give talks over the weekend.

“This year’s Eventing Spring Carnival is guaranteed to be bigger and better than

ever, with something to keep every member of the family entertained,” said organiser Stuart Buntine, of BEDE Events.

Also new for this year is the Equitex Rider Zone, which will host meet-and-greets with riders, plus the Pony Club mini-major showjumping in the main arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Thoresby replaced Belton in the calendar as the early spring four-star fixture, with the Lycetts Grantham Cup CCI4*-S feature class also switching venues. It is a major event in its own right, and is often used by competitors as part of their pathway to the spring CCI5*s.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.