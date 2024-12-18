‘We’re delighted’: future venue agreement for London International Horse Show





The London International Horse Show is to stay at the ExCeL until at least 2026, it has been confirmed.

In an announcement on the opening day of the 2024 event (18 December), the show’s organisers said they have signed a multi-year agreement with the Royal Docks venue.

“Since moving to Excel London in 2021, we’ve been able to successfully adapt and grow the London International Horse Show, both from a sporting and a visitor perspective,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“The space ExCeL offers means we have been able to introduce an additional arena with an expanded showing and masterclass programme. We’re delighted to have signed with ExCeL and to continue the show in this venue for the forthcoming years. The 2024 show promises to be another great spectacle and truly offers something for everyone.”

More than 80,000 people are set to attend the show this year, which features World Cup legs in dressage, showjumping and driving, as well as showing, displays, dog agility and the Shetland Pony Grand National.

Held at Olympia in west London for 49 years, it moved to the ExCel three years ago.

There was an overwhelmingly positive reaction from riders to the new venue from the start; Scott Brash said in 2021: “For the horses, the staff, for people in general, the new venue is really good. The organisers have done a great job putting it together. It’s hard because Olympia has such a special feel about it, so it will always be hard to replicate that iconic building and the special feeling that comes with that. But they’ve put on a great show.”

Scott will be among those taking part in a special parade of Team GB equestrian medallists at the show today.

ExCeL chief commercial officer Simon Mills said: “It’s an honour for us to host such a prestigious event and we’re looking forward to continually growing and enhancing the London International Horse Show over the coming years. ExCeL’s world-class space, facilities and transport connections have all played their part in this, as have our dedicated team, who seamlessly transform our venue into an international showjumping arena.”

