Fancy dress here to stay – plus plans for new second arena at London International





The London International Horse Show (13 to 18 December) has confirmed it will host a second arena in 2023.

The new London Arena will host the showing series finals, additional Kennel Club dog agility classes and masterclasses.

It will be on the other side of the boulevard, in the South Halls adjacent to the shopping village, which will also be expanded. It will have its own seating and VIP hospitality viewing area.

The warm-up arena and champagne bar area will stay the same as previous years.

The main 8,000-seater International Arena will continue to host FEI World Cup driving, showjumping, dressage and carriage driving legs, plus displays and national showjumping classes.

“Last year’s show was a great success, and we are building on this with the exciting addition of the new London Arena which will host a variety of competition and entertainment including the finals for the new London International Horse Show showing series,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

Organisers have also confirmed that the fancy dress relay will be back again this year on Sunday “party night”, following its popular revival in 2022 where costumes included Marcus Ehning as Captain Jack Sparrow and the Funnells as Mary Poppins and Bert.

Tickets went on sale this week and are offered at early bird prices until midnight on Sunday (30 April).

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.