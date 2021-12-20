‘It’s always special winning in front of your home crowd’: Scott Brash lands GB’s seventh success at London Horse Show





Scott Brash landed a tremendous seventh British win in the CSI5* classes at ExCeL London on the penultimate night of the London International Horse Show (16-20 December).

The world number six and the 12-year-old Hello Mr President came out on top of the winning-round 1.50m Martin Collins Enterprises Christmas Tree Stakes, delighting an enthusiastic audience.

“It’s always special winning in front of your home crowd,” said Scott. “It’s been a tough few years so it felt as though everyone was just glad to be back. It was a really nice atmosphere in there.”

The original 22 starters from round one were “grouped” and eight riders qualified for the second round against the clock, where Scott seized a late advantage from leader Harry Charles (Valkiry De Zance), still on a high from his dramatic World Cup success earlier in the afternoon.

“I thought the format was pretty good – it was something a bit different for the public and it works if they understand it well enough, which I think they did,” reflected Scott. “It felt as though the crowds got quite into it which is nice for us.”

Rounding out a British top three, Matthew Sampson took third on the 12-year-old mare Ebolenksy.

“Mr President had been off for a bit, and he’s not long back, so I didn’t feel as though he was ready to do the World Cup or the Grand Prix this week,” explained Scott of Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham’s 12-year-old. “He feels great though – back in shape.”

Scott joined his team-mates Harry Charles, Guy Williams, Alfie Bradstock, John Whitaker and Jack Whitaker in providing seven British successes at London Horse Show over the first four days. The overall standings with one more day of CSI5* jumping to go stood at Great Britain 7, the rest of the world (Martin Fuchs to be precise after his outstanding hat-trick) 3.

Scott joined the overwhelmingly positive reaction to London Horse Show’s new venue.

“For the horses, the staff, for people in general, the new venue is really good,” he said. “The organisers have done a great job putting it together. It’s hard because Olympia has such a special feel about it, so it will always be hard to replicate that iconic building and the special feeling that comes with that. But they’ve put on a great show.”

