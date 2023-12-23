Abandoned mare and foal ‘saved in time for Christmas’





An abandoned mare and foal were “saved in time for Christmas” thanks to Bransby Horses.

Snow Bunting and her foal Puffin were spotted by Humberside Police officers, who contacted the charity with concerns that no one had visited the horses “for months”.

A Bransby spokesman said that at the time another seven ponies were “often escaping” from the field where they were being illegally fly-grazed, but when Bransby field officer Kris Walker attended the field the others had been taken away before the team arrived.

“When I arrived there were just two in the field, a mare and foal. I was quite concerned about the foal, as he was very lethargic and depressed. I wasn’t sure if he was suckling either, so there was a concern that he might not even be Snow Bunting’s foal,” said Kris.

“I monitored them daily and it soon became clear they were on their own so we would need to do something if these ponies were going to have any chance of survival.”

Bransby worked with the police, RSPCA and a vet to obtain permission to take Snow Bunting and Puffin into their care. While this process was ongoing Kris continued to monitor the ponies.

Bransby welfare manager Rachel Jenkinson said: “We are very grateful to everyone who called us, ultimately saving the lives of these two lovely ponies who would not have lasted through the winter without help. They were both very thin, poor and in need of food and veterinary attention.”

Puffin, thought to be around six months old, now weighs just over 57kg and has “improved daily”.

“He is still very thin but now suckling from his mother,” said a Bransby spokesman, who added that Puffin and Snow Bunting are being treated for very high worm burdens and malnourishment, but it is “hoped that they will make a full recovery”.

“All efforts were made to trace an owner but as no one came forward to claim the ponies they have now been signed over into the care of Bransby Horses.”

