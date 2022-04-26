A terrible loss, a positive update, and other things the horse world is talking about…





A loss felt by many

The wider equestrian world joins the horseball community to mourn the death of a young rider who “adored her sport”. Victoria Percy died on 13 April, as a result of injuries she sustained in a fall while competing in a league event at Onley Equestrian Centre in Warwickshire on 10 April. British Equestrian chairman Malcolm Wharton said: “Everyone at British Equestrian joins together to offer our sincere condolences to Victoria’s family, friends and the entire horseball community. I understand she was a determined young lady, a fierce competitor and adored her sport. Her loss will be felt by many, but they’ll be united by the memories she leaves.”

A positive condition update

Caroline March, who was knocked out and fractured and dislocated two vertebrae in a fall on the CCI3*-S cross-country course at Burnham Market on 16 April, has been updating her friends and followers on her condition in hospital. Following five hours of back surgery, the statement on Caroline’s Facebook page said her surgeon was “delighted with how it went and is optimistic for the outcome”. She continued: “I have drastically improved since Wednesday… Things are very much going in the right direction.”

The Kentucky countdown is on…

We’re just days away from the 2022 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event (28 April to 1 May), but one of the home favourites to take the title in Boyd Martin and the British-bred mare On Cue will not be competing as originally planned. The winners of inaugural Maryland 5 Star in October 2021 have withdrawn from the competition after the horse “pulled up a little sore in training”. However, the competition still looks set to be extremely exciting and our reporter in Kentucky, Pippa Roome, will be on hand to keep you up to date with all the action as it happens…

