



Bransby Horses has welcomed a newborn foal – with two more on the way – following a large-scale rescue this year.

The charity was involved the multi-agency rescue of 40 Welsh mountain ponies following the sudden death of their owner in February. Five ponies were taken in by Bransby, with others going to World Horse Welfare, the Blue Cross and HAPPA.

One of them, Periwinkle, gave birth to a healthy colt, named Cobalt, on 28 March.

“Periwinkle is being an amazing mother – she strikes the perfect balance between being protective but also being very happy to let us handle her baby,” said Bransby animal reception centre team leader Lauren.

“She wasn’t producing a lot of milk in the beginning but fingers crossed feeding is now going well for them both. Cobalt’s bloods showed he has a good level of antibodies which means he got plenty of colostrum. His confidence is growing day by day and he loves scratches and playing with our sweeping brush when we are tidying up.”

Auburn and Tawny, who were also in the herd, are expected to give birth “imminently”.

“From not being able to get anywhere near Tawny and having to herd her into a stable, we can now catch her safely, lead her around the yard to be weighed and groomed, plus this means she can also begin her foot work,” said Bransby equine welfare assistant Mia surname. “It’s been a really long process to gain her trust but we are heading in the right direction.

“Auburn will do just about anything for food so she has been easy to win over.”

The other ponies taken in by Bransby were Ivory, who is now playing “aunty” to Cobalt, and Bongo, who arrived as a stallion but has since been gelded.

“Currently none of these ponies, including Cobalt the foal, are on view to the public but we hope in time this will change,” said the Bransby spokesman.

