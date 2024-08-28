‘Sad news’ as Bransby Horses confirms reduction in staff – and plans to reduce equine numbers





Bransby Horses has confirmed that 17 team members will leave the charity – as its restructure consultation to address a forecasted £2.5m deficit concludes.

In June the charity announced the “extremely difficult decision” to put 17 jobs at risk of redundancy following a strategic review to address the “unsustainable” forecasted losses.

Today (28 August) a Bransby spokesperson confirmed the “sad news that it is losing 17 valued team members” after the financial challenges left the charity with “no choice but to restructure its operations”.

Bransby chief executive Jo Snell said “any process of this kind is always difficult”.

“We’ve worked closely and collaboratively with everyone affected to ensure colleagues were fully supported and to minimise compulsory redundancies wherever possible,” she said.

“While these 17 roles are no longer part of the structure, we’ve been able to significantly reduce the number of compulsory redundancies to just two through our voluntary redundancy scheme, redeployment efforts and natural attrition; 14 team members opted for voluntary redundancy and one additional employee has chosen to leave to pursue new opportunities.”

Ms Snell added that since announcing the restructure the team had been “incredibly moved by the public support”.

“Their support and generosity mean the world to us and we’re enormously grateful to the many people who have got in touch with offers of help or suggestions on how we can generate more income, all of which we’re reviewing and exploring where practically possible,” she said. .

“Bransby Horses has been transforming the lives of equines for more than 50 years and we believe our new operating model will ensure we’re able to continue to deliver on every aspect of our important work, albeit at a slightly reduced scale in some cases, while significantly easing the financial pressures we’re currently facing.”

The charity will continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome horses – but it “anticipates” that its 290 resident equines at seven yards will reduce to approximately 250 equines at five yards over the next 12 months. The visitor centre will remain open.

The Bransby spokesperson said the charity aims to offset this reduction in numbers through its continued partnerships with fosterers and equine welfare partners, as well as “by resolving as many welfare concerns in the community as possible”.

It is anticipated the charity’s new operating model will “deliver much-needed savings amounting to £1.3m”. Phase two of the project, which involves reviewing assets and facilities, is under way to identify any further cost reduction or income generation opportunities. The review is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

