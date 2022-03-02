Pregnant mare who suffered serious injuries in road collision rescued to give birth in safety





A pregnant mare who survived a road traffic collision is recovering in the care of Redwings, as she gets ready to give birth.

Majesty, a 14.1hh Hackney-type mare, suffered serious injuries in the accident, at Tilbury Docks in Essex on 10 November. Her microchip shows she is 11 years old, but her owner’s details were not registered and so has not been identified.

“Majesty was found stuck in some railings on the central reservation when the emergency services arrived, and was in a pretty terrible state,” said Redwings senior field officer Jo Franklin.

“She had sustained a broken nose and chest injuries and needed immediate veterinary attention. She’s been in the care of a private boarding establishment since the accident who have done a great job looking after her during her recovery this far.”

Majesty, named in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, arrived at Redwings’ Norfolk centre on 25 February and is “settling in well”.

“Not only is Majesty in foal, which means she needs extra special care, she is also quite nervous,” said Jo.

“Though she has improved a lot already thanks to the work of those caring for her, her injuries mean, understandably, she’s quite headshy when having a headcollar put on and will need ongoing support from our specialist behaviour team.”

Majesty’s foal will be born in the charity’s care.

“She’s been through an awful lot so nothing is guaranteed but we really hope we’ll be able to share some good news in the near future,” said Jo.

