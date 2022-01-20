Filly – and companion – taken to safety after mare killed on dual carriageway





A loose pony has been killed in a road traffic collision on a dual carriageway, while two others rescued from the scene uninjured are recovering in the care of a welfare charity.

A mare who was involved in a collision with a car and a lorry died on the A11 northbound at Red Lodge, Suffolk, at about 11.55pm on 10 January. No occupants of the vehicles were injured.

A Suffolk police spokesman said when the mare’s body was being recovered, two more ponies were loose on the carriageway and police made “several attempts” to lead them into a secure field during the night, and eventually achieved this at 8.20am.

Redwings was contacted by police after officers were unable to identify an owner for the ponies. Two-year-old miniature Shetland mare Mariah and cob filly Carey, who is thought to be the daughter of the mare killed in the accident, were signed over to Redwings and taken into the charity’s care.

“These poor ponies were quite distressed, in particular the youngster who lost her mother in the accident,” said Julie Harding, Redwings senior field officer. “Naturally, after such an ordeal, she didn’t want to leave her friend’s side.

They were both underweight and had lice and quite scabby skin which they’re now being treated for. However, they are doing really well and are very sweet.”

Julie added that the Shetland was named Mariah after the lead police officer at the scene.

“We are very grateful to them for getting them off the road and to safety,” she said.

A Redwings spokesman said as with all new arrivals at the charity, Mariah and Carey, will remain in quarantine for a minimum of three weeks. The pair are not available for rehoming at the moment.

