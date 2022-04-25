Young rider who ‘adored her sport’ dies after competition fall





A young rider who “adored her sport” has died after an accident in competition.

The British Horseball Association announced with the “deepest regret” that Victoria Percy had died on 13 April, as a result of injuries she sustained in a fall on 10 April.

Victoria was competing in a league event at Onley Equestrian Centre in Warwickshire when her horse tripped and she fell.

“She was attended to immediately by the on-site medical team until the arrival of the county ambulance when she was transferred to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire,” said a British Equestrian (BEF) spokesman. “The horse is under veterinary treatment for a minor trauma injury.

“Once in hospital, Victoria’s condition did stabilise but then deteriorated rapidly and the difficult decision was made by her family to let her go.”

In a statement, the British Horseball Association said: “On behalf of the sport of horseball, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Victoria’s family at this sad time. The thoughts and prayers of our community are with them.”

Victoria was selected for British horseball squads, including for the under-16 European Championships held at Bishop Burton in 2018. In 2017, she won an end-of-season British Horseball Association award for the most improved under-16 player .

BEF chairman Malcolm Wharton said: “Everyone at British Equestrian joins together to offer our sincere condolences to Victoria’s family, friends and the entire horseball community.

“I understand she was a determined young lady, a fierce competitor and adored her sport. Her loss will be felt by many, but they’ll be united by the memories she leaves.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.