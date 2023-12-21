A sad end for an abandoned elderly mare, a one in a lifetime opportunity, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Appeal after abandoned elderly mare put down

An elderly pony found skinny and struggling to walk had to be put down as “the kindest course of action”. The RSPCA is appealing for information on the pony, who was abandoned in a “barren” field in the East Riding of Yorkshire. A member of the public raised concerns about the mare, who was on land near East Cottingwith, a village between York and Howden. “Perhaps someone might know who her owner was or has some idea of how she came to be left at this location. Someone has chosen to cruelly leave her in what were truly miserable conditions,” said an RSPCA spokesman.

2. A “once in a lifetime opportunity”

British Equestrian (BEF) is offering a “once in a lifetime opportunity” as it recruits for a new independent chair following the announcement that Malcolm Wharton is to step down after four years at the helm. A recruitment process has opened to find a replacement for the “unique position”, which will involve helping support teams at Paris 2024 and beyond. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for an individual with the vision, purpose and commitment to drive the long-term sustainability of equestrianism in the UK,” said a BEF spokesman.

3. The Christmas countdown

The winter solstice occurs at 3.27am on 22 December this year, which means the days are getting longer from tomorrow, and equestrians around the UK will be thrilled as spring is on its way. We can now look forward to the countdown to Christmas – and do that last-minute bit of shopping.

