A Royal International champion loses title and other things the horse world is talking about





Change of champions

The definitions of “amateur” and “home-produced” have come into the spotlight after a Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) champion was disqualified. Martina Lawrence’s Cherokee IX and Amelia Lockhart were the highest placed amateur combination at last month’s RIHS, but the title has now gone to Penny Williamson and her own Ottawa, who had stood reserve. The British Skewbald and Piebald Association (BSPA) announced the result change, as although Amelia and her sister Kirsty Lockhart home-produce their ponies, they are brand ambassadors for an equine products company, so are not eligible for amateur status under BSPA rules – although they are classified as amateurs by other societies.

“Careless” driver sentenced

A “cowardly” driver who caused the death of a horse, and injury to a rider, then set fire to his own van and claimed it had been stolen has been given a suspended prison sentence. Alex Cole, 24, was due to stand trial at Gloucester Crown Court on 12 July but on the first day pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, careless driving and failing to stop at a collision. A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said that on 7 March last year, a Vauxhall Astra van driven by Cole collided with Chunk, who was being ridden by a 19-year-old girl. “Gloucester Crown Court was told that the rider was thrown off the horse into a hedge and then landed in the road,” the spokesman said. “Her injured horse, Chunk, described as well-behaved and good with traffic, initially bolted. The horse soon returned and was then transported to stables where a vet attended, however he had sustained a fractured pelvis and was euthanised.”

‘I thought, not again!’

A rider who broke the same leg twice within 10 weeks last year has come back to stand Equifest champion on the anniversary of the second break. Rose-Zena White was 17 when she fractured her leg when her then six-year-old Dusky slipped and fell last June. Having fought her way back to fitness, she was riding the Connemara gelding at Equifest 2022 when almost the same thing happened. When she started riding again, it was on her other horse, Ghost, with whom she won her working hunter class at Equifest this year, then stood champion in the evening performance.

