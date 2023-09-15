A one-eyed winning pocket rocket, Charlotte Dujardin’s exciting mares, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A one-eyed winning pocket-rocket

A sixth-generation home-bred thoroughbred mare who had her eye removed towed her rider round the British Eventing novice at Frenchfield (2) to take the win on 9 September. Nicola Mason had been riding Charles and Gilda Brader’s home-bred Doubled Duchess since she was a six-year-old and competed her up to intermediate level. Then at the start of 2021, when “Ruby” came back from her winter holiday, aged nine, she had a weepy eye. Following “all sorts of treatment” Ruby had to have the eye removed, and has adapted well. “Our attitude has been wait and see and the more we’ve done, the more amazing we think she is and she still wants to do it, which is brilliant,” said Nicola.

Read the full story

2. Eventing world champions score personal best

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir scored personal-best 20.5 to take a significant lead in the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L dressage on the opening day yesterday (14 September). The 2021 Blenheim winners are hoping to end their season on a high, after the gelding came out of the European Eventing Championships in France last month feeling “so well”. “We decided that, actually, it would be really good for both of us to go out and just finish the season on a good note. I think more than anything, it’s about positivity. I want to come out and just have a nice time and enjoy it,” said Yasmin.

Read the full story

3. Charlotte Dujardin’s super mares in action at the National Dressage Championships

Charlotte Dujardin has got her National Championships campaign off to a great start, finishing first and second in the inter II with Hawtins San Floriana (Flo) and Alive And Kicking (Audrey), and taking the prix st georges with the exciting Times Kismet. Eight-year-old Ampere mare Times Kismet scored 78.529%, the highest mark of the first day of the championships. “The feeling she gives me is phenomenal, absolutely on air. If she was human she’d be like Cameron Diaz: good-looking, good figure and spicy – a girl with attitude!,” said Charlotte.

Read what else Charlotte had to say

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.