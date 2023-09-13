The Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course is ready and waiting to be tackled by competitors.
David Evans returns as course-designer for the Oxfordshire event for a sixth year. He has designed both of the 2023 cross-country courses at Blenheim Horse Trials: the longer CCI4*-L and the short-format CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.
In 2022, a new water complex was added, which also features in both of this year’s tracks. Take a peek at what horse and riders in the CCI4*-L can expect on Saturday (16 September)…
Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course gallery
Further decoration and sponsor banners were set to added to some of these fences at the time of photographing
Fence 1: Flower Bed
Fence 2: The KBIS Big Log Table
Fence 3: Supsstuds Picnic Table
Fence 4abc: The Brookfield Bold Question
A big table on a related distance to a corner, lettered BC
There is also an alternative for the BC option of two separately lettered houses
Fence 5: Sporting Saint Flyer
Fence 6: Forrester’s Cabin
Fence 7ab: Stump To Stump
Fence 8 and fence 9ab: Noonans Treasure Chest Combination
Alternative at 9b
Fence 10: Ayr Equestrian Either Or
Riders can choose which side they jump here
Fence 11abc: Eco Voltz Rollercoaster
Terrain between 11a and 11b
11b
11c
Fence 12: Roll Top
Fence 13ab: Horse Rails Question
First lake crossing
Fence 14: Horse Rails Angled Brush
Fence 15abc: Log Drop, Brush Corner, Brush Wedge Out
Fence 16: British Horse Society Canal Turn
Fence 17abcde: Brush Oxer Double Log on the Mound, Double
Alternative for the cd elements
Fence 18: Bedmax Table
Fence 19abc: Rail, Ditch, Nose
A rail, followed by the ditch, with the arrowhead beyond to finish
Fence 20:BUCAS Leap of Faith
Second lake crossing
Fence 21: World Horse Welfare Flower Table
Fence 22ab: Picnic Table to Arrowhead
Fence 23: Morgan Brush Ditch
Fence 24ab: Stick Pile and House
Fence 25: Flower Tray with Brush
Finish line
