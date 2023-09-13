{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Water complexes, accuracy questions and great big ditches: take a peek at the Blenheim cross-country course

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • The Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course is ready and waiting to be tackled by competitors.

    David Evans returns as course-designer for the Oxfordshire event for a sixth year. He has designed both of the 2023 cross-country courses at Blenheim Horse Trials: the longer CCI4*-L and the short-format CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

    In 2022, a new water complex was added, which also features in both of this year’s tracks. Take a peek at what horse and riders in the CCI4*-L can expect on Saturday (16 September)…

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course gallery

    Further decoration and sponsor banners were set to added to some of these fences at the time of photographing

    Fence 1: Flower Bed
    Fence 1: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 2: The KBIS Big Log Table
    Fence 2: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 3: Supsstuds Picnic Table
    Fence 3: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 4abc: The Brookfield Bold Question

    A big table on a related distance to a corner, lettered BC
    Fence 4a: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 4b: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    There is also an alternative for the BC option of two separately lettered houses

    Fence 5: Sporting Saint Flyer
    Fence 5: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 6: Forrester’s Cabin
    Fence 6: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 7ab: Stump To Stump

    Fence 8 and fence 9ab: Noonans Treasure Chest Combination
    Fence 8: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 9a: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 9b: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Alternative at 9b

    Fence 9b alternative: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 10: Ayr Equestrian Either Or

    Riders can choose which side they jump here

    Fence 10: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 11abc: Eco Voltz Rollercoaster

    Fence 11a: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Terrain between 11a and 11b

    11b
    Fence 11b: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    11c

    Fence 11c: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 12: Roll Top
    Fence 12: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 13ab: Horse Rails Question
    Fence 13a: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 13b: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    First lake crossing

    Fence 14: Horse Rails Angled Brush
    Fence 14: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 15abc: Log Drop, Brush Corner, Brush Wedge Out
    Fence 15a: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 15b: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 15c: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 16: British Horse Society Canal Turn
    Fence 16: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 17abcde: Brush Oxer Double Log on the Mound, Double
    Fence 16a: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 16b: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 16cd: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 16e: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Alternative for the cd elements

    Fence 16cd alternative: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 18: Bedmax Table
    Fence 17: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 19abc: Rail, Ditch, Nose

    A rail, followed by the ditch, with the arrowhead beyond to finish

    Fence 19a: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 20:BUCAS Leap of Faith

    Fence 20: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Second lake crossing

    Fence 21: World Horse Welfare Flower Table
    Fence 21: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course gallery

    Fence 22ab: Picnic Table to Arrowhead

    Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country: fence 22a

    Fence 22b: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 23: Morgan Brush Ditch

    Fence 23: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 24ab: Stick Pile and House

    Fence 24a: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 24b: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Fence 25: Flower Tray with Brush

    Fence 25: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

    Finish line

    Finish line: Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country

