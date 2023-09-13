



The Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course is ready and waiting to be tackled by competitors.

David Evans returns as course-designer for the Oxfordshire event for a sixth year. He has designed both of the 2023 cross-country courses at Blenheim Horse Trials: the longer CCI4*-L and the short-format CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

In 2022, a new water complex was added, which also features in both of this year’s tracks. Take a peek at what horse and riders in the CCI4*-L can expect on Saturday (16 September)…

Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course gallery

Further decoration and sponsor banners were set to added to some of these fences at the time of photographing

Fence 1: Flower Bed



Fence 2: The KBIS Big Log Table



Fence 3: Supsstuds Picnic Table



Fence 4abc: The Brookfield Bold Question

A big table on a related distance to a corner, lettered BC



There is also an alternative for the BC option of two separately lettered houses



Fence 5: Sporting Saint Flyer



Fence 6: Forrester’s Cabin



Fence 7ab: Stump To Stump

Fence 8 and fence 9ab: Noonans Treasure Chest Combination



Alternative at 9b

Fence 10: Ayr Equestrian Either Or

Riders can choose which side they jump here

Fence 11abc: Eco Voltz Rollercoaster

Terrain between 11a and 11b

11b



11c

Fence 12: Roll Top



Fence 13ab: Horse Rails Question



First lake crossing



Fence 14: Horse Rails Angled Brush



Fence 15abc: Log Drop, Brush Corner, Brush Wedge Out



Fence 16: British Horse Society Canal Turn



Fence 17abcde: Brush Oxer Double Log on the Mound, Double



Alternative for the cd elements

Fence 18: Bedmax Table



Fence 19abc: Rail, Ditch, Nose

A rail, followed by the ditch, with the arrowhead beyond to finish

Fence 20:BUCAS Leap of Faith

Second lake crossing

Fence 21: World Horse Welfare Flower Table



Fence 22ab: Picnic Table to Arrowhead

Fence 23: Morgan Brush Ditch

Fence 24ab: Stick Pile and House

Fence 25: Flower Tray with Brush

Finish line

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.