The King’s win, HOYS excitement and other things the horse world is talking about

The King had his first win as monarch yesterday, as Just Fine enjoyed a comfortable victory under jockey Ryan Moore at Leicester. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old pulled clear of his rivals at the furlong pole, widening the gap in the closing stages. He crossed the finish line four and a half lengths ahead of 9/4 favourite Sea The Casper in the 3.10pm 1m2f Kube – Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue handicap, making history as the first winner for His Majesty since he became The King.

HOYS gets under way!

The annual feast of equestrian action kicks off at the NEC Birmingham, with an array of top titles ready to be won. H&H has at least two reporters and a photographer on site, ready to bring you all the action from the showjumping, showing and dressage classes as those horses and ponies who have earned their places at Horse of the Year Show in qualifiers across the country battle it out in their respective finals. You can keep up to date on all the action online, and read full reports in next week’s magazine, out 13 October.

Won the lottery recently?

If so, you might consider a move across the pond, and this California estate could be your new horsey home. Fields, manicured landscaped gardens, vineyards, an open-air gym, a basketball court, citrus groves and an infinity pool are all included in this dream property, which is about 12 miles from Santa Barbara – and has a $19.985m price tag.

