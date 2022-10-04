



The Prancing Horse Estate, a luxury complex in California, is what dreams are made of, with exceptional facilities for every interest across its 12.52 acres.

The Prancing Horse Estate can be found on Casitas Pass Road in the city of Carpinteria, California, sited between the Santa Ynez mountains and Pacific Ocean. Located approximately 12 miles east of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria boasts a population of about 15,000 people.

Places of interest to the equestrian include Earl Warren Showgrounds in Calle Real, hosts of the Santa Barbara National Horse Show and other events.

Sign up to the California Dressage Society if you like to compete between between the white boards, and also get involved with the Santa Barbara County Riding Club.

There are several equine vets in Santa Barbara, too, including San Marcos Equine and Mission Equine Associates.

If you fancy swapping the grey British weather for a new life in the sun across the pond, then you will need to get in touch with the agents marketing the sale, Sothebys Realty.

The price on this luxury home is $19.985m so a lottery win might be necessary to call if your own.

Let us show you around.

The Prancing Horse Estate is considered to be one of Carpinteria’s most prolific trophy properties. Set in over 12 acres of land, the grounds include paddocks, manicured and landscaped gardens and Grenache and Pinot Noir vineyards.

The equestrian facilities include stabling and paddocks.

As well as a rooftop open-air gym with panoramic views of the estate, the property also offers a basketball court…

… as well as a large motor court and showcase garage, koi ponds, citrus groves and an infinity edge pool.

The villa was designed by Santa Barbara-based architect Don Nulty and was constructed in 2010.

Architectural features of the seven-bedroom home include vaulted and coffered ceilings, dramatic walkways and steel doors and windows that frame the tranquil views of a lake and the gardens.

The home has large scale, spacious rooms with the finest materials imported from Italy and Mexico including bespoke iron and millwork, custom marble flooring and surfaces and reclaimed Italian tiles throughout.

The main bedroom has dual spa-like ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closets and a private terrace overlooking the grounds.

We can imagine our riding gear looking very at home in this dressing room…

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.