Showing stars do battle and nine members of the Whitaker family compete – it’s HOYS time





Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) comes but once a year – and competitors in showing and showjumping will be vying for the prestigious titles on offer. Find out what to expect from this week in horse sport…

1. Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), NEC, Birmingham

Dates: 5-9 October 2022

More info: hoys.co.uk

How to watch: the show will be live streamed on ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: bumper reports on all the showing and show jumping classes in the 13 October issue of H&H, plus full website coverage on the action as it unfolds throughout the week. To enjoy no limits on how much you can read, from as little as £1 per week, sign up for a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Join now. Or visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite to buy a Horse & Hound combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

Why we’re excited about it: a season of showing comes to a conclusion as the country’s best show horses and ponies do battle for the circuit’s most coveted titles. The NEC in Birmingham transforms into an equestrian mecca, with two rings, The Andrews Bowen International Arena and The TopSpec Arena, as well as a sprawling shopping village with something for everyone. The week of competition ends with Sunday’s overall horse and pony championships, but which animals will reign supreme this year?

Among the top names competing in the CSI3* jumping classes are William Funnell, Shane Breen and Trevor Breen, Joe Stockdale and a whopping nine members of the Whitaker family, including both John and Michael. Competition is set to be equally fierce in the string of daily national jumping championships where young horses and up-and-coming riders are among those bidding for a coveted HOYS title.

Beyond the showing and showjumping, there’s plenty more going on, including the dressage future elite championship, scurry driving and Pony Club mounted games for the Prince Philip Cup.

2. Keysoe CDI3* and CPEDI3*, Beds

Dates: 4-9 October

More info: keysoe.com

How to watch: livestreaming available for both the CPEDI and CDI via Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 13 October issue

Why we’re excited about it: the Keysoe international is always a key event in the UK dressage calendar, attracting a fascinating mixture of top combinations and up-and-coming riders and horses, all relishing the chance to compete internationally in Britain. Several of Britain’s best para riders are among the CPEDI line-up, including team members Sophie Wells and Georgia Wilson, while the CDI will feature Laura Tomlinson, Lara Butler, Hayley Watson-Greaves, Andrew Gould and Henriette Andersen among the entries across big and small tour sections.

3. Petplan Equine Summer Area Festival Championships, Arena UK, Lincs

Dates: 6-9 October

More info: britishdressage.co.uk/competitions/championships-and-qualifiers/area-festivals/petplan-equine-summer-area-festival-championships/

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 20 October issue

Why we’re excited: this championship launched in 2021 with great success and now it’s back for another year, giving amateur and upcoming combinations across the UK an additional Area Festival championship to aim for through the year. The four-day show will feature finals from prelim level up to inter I, with freestyle finals as well.

You might also be interested in:

‘The partnership should flow together’: how to impress the 2022 HOYS ridden coloured judge ‘So much pressure!’: Nations Cup Final winners also claim Olympic qualification ‘He’s had me off in the ring’: meet the ‘quirky’ HOYS-bound Exmoor with a sense of humour ‘I can’t bear overbent horses’: what HOYS hunter judge Lucy Killingbeck will be looking for Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.