A great event horse’s death and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The great Miners Frolic is put down

Miners Frolic, who won six medals for Britain in eventing with Tina Cook, was put down on 26 May aged 24. “Arthritis had taken over and it was the right thing to do, but he will be greatly missed,” said Sarah Pelham, Miners Frolic’s co-owner who looked after “Henry” in all his holidays and throughout his retirement. The horse’s life story has all the makings of a film script, he having very nearly died at one point during his career but instead coming back for more top level success. He was a true legend of the sport.

2. New option for cost conscious but keen eventers

British Eventing (BE) is introducing a new competition format that will be more accessible – without the need to shell out for membership fees. The GO BE classes will be run over affiliated courses but with no record of results, no prize money and no qualifications or minimum eligibility results (MERs) available. With some riders querying the benefits of going affiliated when they can ride unaffiliated at the same venues, here seemingly is the middle ground. The notion should appeal to those with young horses or those who want to compete but without the horse’s affiliated record being affected, too.

3. Valegro and Uthopia living a dream retirement

We always want to know that those horses we’ve followed in top level competition, the heroes of their sports who do so much for their riders’ and adoring public, go on to enjoy a wonderful and well-deserved retirement. That’s certainly the case for London 2012 Olympic dressage heroes Valegro and Uthopia, who enjoy most of groom Alan Davies’ attention at Carl Hester’s Gloucestershire yard. Alan hacks out both and pampers them daily, and is most protective of who gets to ride them – even if it’s Carl and Charlotte Dujardin asking. Life as it should be then.

