British Eventing launches new lower-cost competition format ‘accessible for all’





British Eventing (BE) is introducing a new competition format that will be accessible without the need to shell out for membership fees.

The GO BE classes will be run over affiliated courses, and in accordance with all other BE competitions, but with the difference that there will be no record of results, no prize money and no qualifications or minimum eligibility results (MERs) available.

GO BE will launch on 1 July at 80cm to 100cm – the same MERs will be required for GOBE100 classes as for regular BE100.

Classes will be open to all riders and competitors do no need to be paying members or on a day pass to compete. Non-members will need to complete a free associate registration on the BE website.

The aim is to make BE “accessible for all” and entry fees will be set at the lower limit.

“This new format has been developed to reach out to the groups of competitors that wish to compete with BE but without their results being recorded in the BE database, which will be especially attractive for those producing younger horses,” said a BE spokesman.

“It is also aimed to appeal to those who wish to try competing with BE for the first time but without the initial commitment of purchasing a membership.

This exciting initiative provides many of the benefits of competing under the Gold Standard with BE, including the safety provisions, medical and veterinary care and the quality of the ground, course design and trained officials.”

For more information, visit the GO BE page

