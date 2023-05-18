A ‘grave danger’, ‘brilliant Ros’, and more things the horse world is talking about





A toxic threat

Vets are warning of the “grave dangers” of atypical myopathy as a bumper crop of seeds last autumn means an “explosion” in seedling growth. Atypical myopathy is a potentially fatal condition that weakens a horse’s muscles and can occur when toxin hypoglycin A, found in sycamore seeds, is ingested. It is thought the hot summer of 2022 had contributed to greater-than-normal production of the seeds, and a rise in cases of the condition. The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) said the huge number of toxic seeds are now sprouting in numerous places, including pastures and hay fields, “causing an alarming second rise in cases of atypical myopathy”.

‘Brilliant, brilliant Ros’

Double five-star winner Piggy March reflects on 2023 Badminton Horse Trials champion, “brilliant, brilliant” Ros Canter, in her exclusive column in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (out today, 18 May). “Everyone says Lordships Graffalo – “Walter” – is the ultimate event horse, but for me Ros Canter is the ultimate event rider. I know her very well, she’s a great friend of mine, and every inch of her is proper class,” says Piggy. “I’ve called her “champ” ever since she became world champion in 2018, and she’s a champ for every reason – as a person, as an ambassador for the sport and as an unbelievable talent.”

Bumper British Luhmühlen entries

British combinations make up almost half the field in the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI5*, which boasts huge names among its 55 entries. The 2022 Badminton winners Laura Collett and London 52 headline the 27-strong British contingent, which also features Pippa Funnell and her Burghley 2019 winner MGH Grafton Street, plus Yasmin Ingham, Harry Meade, Tom Jackson, Kitty King, Emily King, Oliver Townend and more. Last year’s winners Felix Vogg and Colero will return to defend their title, while recent Kentucky champion Tamie Smith, and world numbers one and two Tim and Jonelle Price are also among the star-studded line-up.

