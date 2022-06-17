A British rising star tops the Luhmühlen leaderboard and other things…





1. Day one of Luhmühlen Horse Trials

Yesterday British rider Bubby Upton and Cannavaro stormed to the top of the CCI5* leaderboard in Germany on a dressage score of 24.9. The pair, who won the under-25 CCI4*-L section at Bicton last year, sit ahead of overnight second-placed Lauren Nicholson of the United States and overnight third, Austrian rider Lea Siegl. Tom McEwen is the next best-placed Brit, currently in sixth place with Braveheart B on 31.6 ahead of the second day of dressage action.

2. Wedding bells and carousel horses

Event rider Imogen Murray and farrier Tim King tied the knot on 11 June, in a fun ceremony featuring carousel horses, undercover singing waiters and decorations in the bride’s cross-country colours. Imogen said the day was “everything she could have wished for” and the happy couple have now headed off to Canada to enjoy a “real busman’s holiday”, in the form of a ranching honeymoon.

3. The UK’s heatwave

Summer has truly arrived as the Met Office reports temperatures are set to exceed 30 degrees in some parts of the country today – and up to 34 degrees in isolated areas. The heatwave is the result of a mix of “home-grown warming” owing to high pressure over the southern half of the UK, as well as south westerly airflow bringing warm air across the country. Keeping horses well hydrated is essential and owners have been reminded horses can consume more than double their normal water intake in hot weather.

