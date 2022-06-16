Singing waiters, carousel horses and flowers in cross-country colours: top eventer and farrier tie the knot





When a farrier and a five-star event rider tie the knot, there are bound to be horses involved in some shape or form.

Imogen Murray and Tim King were married at Stanford Hall, Leicestershire, on 11 June, complete with carousel horses, undercover singing waiters who sparked a conga during the reception and the flowers and decorations in the bride’s cross-country colours.

“It was an absolutely amazing day; a bit of a dream come true,” said Imogen.

She and her new husband were pictured on a carousel horse aptly named Charles, the stable name of her top ride Ivar Gooden, and in a horse-drawn carriage.

While guests were eating their pudding, at a reception in the stables with the horsebox parked next door, the waiters broke into Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, which led to an impromptu conga involving riders who were due to head to Luhmühlen for the CCI5* this week. Both the carousel and the singing were surprises for Imogen on the day.

“Bramham has never really been a lucky venue [for me] and I didn’t really have a Bramham horse for this season, so I thought why not,” Imogen said, on the timing of the ceremony.

“The other horses are still enjoying a break after their spring long-formats so we can have a honeymoon and still be back in time for Somerford.”

The couple headed off to Canada for a ranching honeymoon — “a real busman’s holiday!” — and something both had long wanted to do.

“The day was everything I could have wished for, and more,” Imogen said. “Thank you to everyone who came and made our day so special.”

