A big change at Carl Hester’s yard, the horse video 273 million people are watching, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. ‘Super-groom’ Alan Davies taking a step back from work for Carl and Charlotte

Alan Davies has shared his plans to take a step back from his job as head groom for Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin in 2023. Alan joined Carl and Charlotte in 2011, and has been a constant and hugely popular figure within the team that has dominated British dressage in the years since. But from this year, Alan, 56, will no longer work full-time as a groom, explaining that there are a variety of reasons behind his decision. “I’m getting older and I feel tired – I think I need a bit of a break,” he told H&H.

2. The ‘oddly satisfying’ horse video taking the internet by storm

A video of a farrier cleaning and trimming a horse’s hoof was the most watched UK upload on TikTok in 2022, amassing more than 273 million views. Sam Draycott joined the platform in April 2021, and within a month had more than a million followers. Two of his videos that year had more than 109m views each, but this year topped that by some margin.

“It’s very simple; I’m not trying to teach people about bone growth or formation of the hoof capsule, just trying to educate the general public. They think it’s bad or it hurts the horse but once they understand, they know it’s fine, and it’s to benefit the horses’ welfare.”

3. From Alan Davies to Alun the careful cob

There’s a pic for the album… Part-Hackney Alun was caught on camera during a groundwork clinic, by owner Rachael Wainwright, who had bought him two months earlier. Rachael said when she and Alun first tackled the obstacle pictured, for which the horses are supposed to push through the swimming-pool “noodles”, he jumped it, but then got the hang of it and walked through calmly.

