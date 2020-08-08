We all know that foals are super cute, but a newborn miniature Shetland foal might just take cuteness to a new level.

Alan Davies, super-groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin, has “become a proud new Dad” recently, with the birth of miniature Shetland foal Honeybee, out of one of his home-bred champion Shetland mares, Bubbles.

“She appeared on Father’s Day for me, which was lovely,” Alan tells H&H.

“I bred her mother, Bubbles, who has been a winner in the show ring for me and is my absolute darling. We thought I’d be too busy this year to do much showing, so Bubbles was covered last year by a champion miniature Shetland stallion and went to Meadow Stud, where Uthopia stands.

“I had a phone call from the stud about 11pm on 21 June and I drove straight there. Honeybee was only about half an hour old when I arrived, but she tottered straight over to me – it really was the most incredibly emotional moment.

“Life as a new Dad has been great fun — Honeybee has had a lot of visitors. She is about six weeks old now, and comes up to my knee.”

Alan also owns Cassie, Bubbles’ dam, as well as three other Shetlands, and fits in showing them between his grooming commitments on the international scene for Carl and Charlotte.

“I started showing Shetlands for an owner many years ago, and when I started working for Carl I bought one of my own to have a bit of a hobby,” he says. “I don’t have time for a ridden horse of my own, or a dog as I’m away so much. But the Shetlands come cantering over to me in the evenings, all their hair flying; everyone thinks I’m completely bonkers but I absolutely adore them.”

