‘He loves jumping!’ Alun the cob takes flight during groundwork clinic





NO one has ever been heard to say cobs can’t jump – but if they had, Alun would convince them otherwise.

The part-Hackney was caught on camera during a groundwork clinic, by owner Rachael Wainwright, who had bought him two months earlier; he had lived on the same yard but with another owner.

“The clinic was fantastic,” she said. “

Alun’s previous name was Shearer, owing to his black and white colouring and the fact he lives in Newcastle. Rachael was not keen, so changed it to the first name of the legendary Newcastle and England striker instead.

“He’s the most beautiful horse; so nice-natured,” she said. “I just hack out and ride in the arena but my daughter’s going to jump him this year – he really loves his jumping!”

Rachael said that as she had not owned Alun long, her aim in taking part in the Darren Wilson groundwork clinic, for which all sorts of obstacles are set up, was to build trust and confidence between them.

“You walk them to the arena and take them through all the obstacles,” she said. “But he took one look and bolted back to his field. We got him back, with my daughter’s pony, and Darren took him because he was scared, and by the end, he really enjoyed it.”

Rachael said when she and Alun first tackled the obstacle pictured, for which the horses are supposed to push through the swimming-pool “noodles”, he jumped it, but then got the hang of it and walked through calmly.

“We have a loaner, my daughter’s best friend Lois, who rides him and is really keen,” Rachael said. “She came to watch and when I’d got Alun going round, she asked if she could try. I said ‘Of course’, and I wanted to get some pictures. But because it was suddenly Lois and not me, I think he got scared again, and he just jumped it! It was unreal, I couldn’t believe the photo.”

Alun then walked happily through the noodles again, having cleared them at about 1.20m, as well as all the other obstacles.

“He was really enjoying it, I was so proud of him,” she said. “It was a fantastic workshop; an amazing experience for me and him. He’s a different horse now, calm and chilled and if I tell him something’s ok, it’s ok. Without a doubt, we bonded that day.”

Rachael posted the picture on Facebook, which led to a previous owner getting in touch – and telling Rachael Alun’s name was once Little Al.

“It’s like fate,” she said. “We’re keeping him till the end of his days; he’s our forever horse.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.