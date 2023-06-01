A 91-year-old’s joyful reunion, and other things the horse world is talking about





Joy and carrots

A 91-year-old was delighted to be reunited with an event horse she owns and bred – and told his five-star rider off for not cutting the horse’s carrots properly. Louise Harwood took Blues Cloud to visit Lady Jennifer Evans-Bevan at Kington Court Nursing Home, Herefordshire. Louise told H&H Lady Jennifer had not seen “Cloudy” since he competed at Chatsworth last year, after which she had suffered a stroke. “She was very pleased to see him,” she said. “It was my mother who had the bright idea, saying ‘Wouldn’t it be lovely to take him to see her’.”

Bramham entries

Former world champions Zara Tindall and Ros Canter head up the Bramham Horse Trials entries for next week’s event (7-11 June). Zara has two horses in the Defender CCI4*-S. Gleadhill House Stud Ltd’s Class Affair will have his first run since finishing 15th at the Kentucky Three-Day Event and the 2006 world champion also pilots her own and Judith Luff’s Classicals Euro Star as he makes his four-star debut in the same class.

Artificial aids

Equestrian commentator, broadcaster and British Showjumping/FEI judge, Adam Cromarty, shares why he believes social licence is the biggest challenge faced by equestrian sport, in his latest H&H column. “Although I can’t be sure of the timeline, I believe within 10 years, whips and spurs will no longer exist in competition,” he says. “There’s no point in giving an opinion on whether I believe this to be a positive thing. In fact, I believe the views of those within our sport will be inconsequential.”

