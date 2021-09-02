5 things the horse world is talking about today: Thursday 2 September 2021





1. Joe Stockdale’s top performance and unlucky last rail

Championship debutant Joe Stockdale did a sterling job in the first round of the European Showjumping Championships in Germany, and experienced the sporting agony of just having the back rail of the last oxer down after an otherwise fault-free and harmonious performance on Equine America Cacharel.

2. The video of a driver hurtling past a rider on the road

Police have released a video of a driver “hurtling” past a rider on the road, issuing a plea for motorists to slow down for horses following a series of near misses. The rider is seen using correct hand signals to ask the oblivious driver to slow down in this frightening incident on a B road.

3. This popular event horse’s retirement

The Lion has been retired from eventing at the age of 19, after jumping double clear at Land Rover Blair Castle Horse Trials. “He made my dreams come true,” said rider Matt Heath. “He will never want for anything.” They might have contested Burghley had it been on, but chose Blair rather than Burghley replacement Bicton for their swansong, because it was “a decent track at a beautiful place and one of my favourite events”, Matt added.

4. The rider who won her first race following cancer treatment

It was an emotional victory for racing secretary Rachel Rennie, 49, who had been due to ride in the Newmarket Town Plate in July 2016 but was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly beforehand. Five years on, following surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, she entered again – and won.

5. The fact Marcus Ehning is Germany’s fifth choice

Showjumping legend Marcus Ehning got a last minute call up to ride for the German team at the European Showjumping Championships after a team-mate’s horse was ruled out. As David Will, who won today’s class on C Vier, put it: “If you’ve got Marcus as your fifth, you’re pretty well off! Marcus has been on the gold medal-winning team at five senior championships.

