5 things the horse world is talking about today: Friday 3 September 2021





1. The course at this year’s Burghley replacement event

Having not seen a five-star cross-country course in the UK for two years – since Burghley 2019 – the eventing world couldn’t wait to see what this year’s replacement five-star, Chedington Bicton Horse Trials, had in store for riders this weekend. Course designer Mark Phillips isn’t known for soft tracks, and the terrain at Bicton makes for an additional challenge. Our verdict? It’s a beautiful course nestled in stunning Devon countryside, and we wish we were all going to be there in person watch. If you’re free on Saturday, here’s what you need to know about getting Bicton Horse Trials tickets.

See the 26 fences for yourself

2. Beatrice de Lavalette’s inspirational story – from ICU to Tokyo

In March 2016, then 17-year-old rider Beatrice de Lavalette was at Brussels airport, on the phone to her brother, when a terrorist standing next to her detonated a nail bomb. The story of her journey from intensive care to the Tokyo Paralympics is inspiring riders everywhere. “I was actually triaged as red, which means most likely not to survive, so not a priority,” she said. “Setting the goal in the ICU five years ago to ride at Tokyo 2020 was a dream and being here is a dream realised. I couldn’t be happier about that.”

Read Beatrice’s moving and inspiring story

3. GB’s young team’s mature performances at showjumping Euros

Britain is fielding a young team at this year’s European Showjumping Championships, and yesterday’s second round proved a serious step up with a long, trying course of serious, big jumping efforts. Both Emily Moffitt’s four fault round, and William Whitaker’s four fault round, kept the team in the reckoning for today’s third round, which will decide the team medals. They are up against Olympic legends and the course designer isn’t holding back, but as Joe Stockdale put it, they are learning a lot for future championships.

How Britain made it through to the team final

4. Withdrawals and high spirits at the Bicton trot-up

There were some high spirits in the trot up at Chedington Bicton Horse Trials yesterday, including from Badminton winner Vanir Kamir as she was presented by Piggy March and Francis Whittington’s ride DHI Purple Rain. Aside from these high jinks, two horses were withdrawn at the last minute before the trot-up, bringing the size of the field down to an elite 32 – but an exciting 32 at that. And there is the added bonus of Zara Tindall as the guinea pig rider before the competitive dressage gets underway.

Who pulled out of this year’s only UK five-star

5. Lottie Fry scoring an insane 96% on Kjento

Britain’s newest over-achieving dressage superstar Lottie Fry won her second World Breeding Championship title, topping the six-year-old final at the Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses in Verden, Germany, with the Van Olsts’ Kjento. The stallion scored 10s for his trot, canter, submission and perspective, and an eight for the walk. He was the only horse in the six-year-old final to receive any 10s. With Lottie’s talent and these incredible horses of the Van Olst’s to ride, we are so excited for her future.

Read what Lottie has to say about Kjento

You may also enjoy reading…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.