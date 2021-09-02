Britain’s first five-star for two years: Bicton cross-country course photos in full

The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course for the one-off five-star competition this week has been designed by Mark Phillips.
This is the first competition at five-star in Britain since Burghley Horse Trials in September 2019.
Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course
Fence 1: Chedington Flowerbed
Fence 2: The Clippersharp Log Table
Fence 3: Empire Picnic Table
Fence 4: The BEST Blackberry Cottages
Fence 5ab: EHOA Dewpond
Fence 5a
Looking over fence 5a to 5b
Fence 5b
Fence 6abc: Chedington Oxers and Triple Bar
Fence 6a
Fence 6b
Fence 6c direct route
Fence 6c alternative route – riders who take this fence will be forced to the left-hand side of the tree after it, which will take a little longer than going to the right after the direct route fence 6c
Fence 7: Voltaire Brush
Fence 8: Berenberg Cabin
And the steep slope after it…
Fence 9ab: Topspec Brush Corners
Fence 9a
Fence 9b direct route
The alternative fence 9b involves swinging out to the right after the first corner and then taking a slightly easier second corner
Fence 10: Chedington Arena Table
Fence 11: Bicton College Monkey Puzzle
Fence 12: The Greenslade Taylor Hunt Picnic Table
Fence 13: Jewson’s Table
Fence 14abc: Clinton Devon Estates Cliffhanger
Fence 14a direct route
Fence 14b direct route
Fence 14c direct route
Fence 14b alternative
Fence 14c alternative (this is off to the left of the direct route)
Fence 15ab: Burghley Table to Arena Rails
Fence 15a
Fence 15b
Fence 16abc: Ariat Challenge
Fence 16a direct route, with fence 16b (ditch) behind
Fence 16c direct route
Fence 16a alternative
Fence 16b alternative (same ditch as direct route, but further to the left)
Fence 16c alternative (same brush as direct route, but taking one wing straight on)
Fence 17: W. H. Bond Sawbench
Fence 18ab: Western Counties Tall N Narrow
Direct route
Fence 18a alternative
Fence 18b alternative (after a 180-degree left-hand turn from the alternative element a)
Fence 19abcde: The Burghley Brushes
Fence 19a
Fence 19b direct route
Fence 19cd direct route
Fence 19e direct route
Alternative route (elements b, c and d are to the left of the direct route, element e is to the right of the direct route)
Fence 19b alternative
Fence 19c alternative
Fence 19d alternative
Fence 19e alternative
Fence 20ab: Vardag Oxer to Corner
Fence 20a
Fence 20b direct route
Fence 20b alternative, which involves looping out to the left after element a and back round right-handed to the alternative element b
Fence 21ab: HTSG Wilma & Crumble Stumps
Fence 21a
Fence 21b
Fence 22abcd: NFU Water
Fence 22a
Fence 22b
Fence 22c direct route
Fence 22d
Fence 22c alternative
Fence 23ab: Fisher German Mounds
Fence 23a direct route
Fence 23b direct route
Fence 23a alternative
Fence 23b alternative
Fence 24: St James Place Double Brush
Fence 25: Clarke Willmott Brush
Fence 26: NAF Finale
