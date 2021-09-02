Britain’s first five-star for two years: Bicton cross-country course photos in full





The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course for the one-off five-star competition this week has been designed by Mark Phillips.

This is the first competition at five-star in Britain since Burghley Horse Trials in September 2019.

Check out our pictures of all 26 fences below…

Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course

Fence 1: Chedington Flowerbed

Fence 2: The Clippersharp Log Table

Fence 3: Empire Picnic Table

Fence 4: The BEST Blackberry Cottages

Fence 5ab: EHOA Dewpond

Fence 5a

Looking over fence 5a to 5b

Fence 5b

Fence 6abc: Chedington Oxers and Triple Bar

Fence 6a

Fence 6b

Fence 6c direct route

Fence 6c alternative route – riders who take this fence will be forced to the left-hand side of the tree after it, which will take a little longer than going to the right after the direct route fence 6c

Fence 7: Voltaire Brush

Fence 8: Berenberg Cabin

And the steep slope after it…

Fence 9ab: Topspec Brush Corners

Fence 9a

Fence 9b direct route

The alternative fence 9b involves swinging out to the right after the first corner and then taking a slightly easier second corner

Fence 10: Chedington Arena Table

Fence 11: Bicton College Monkey Puzzle

Fence 12: The Greenslade Taylor Hunt Picnic Table

Fence 13: Jewson’s Table

Fence 14abc: Clinton Devon Estates Cliffhanger

Fence 14a direct route

Fence 14b direct route

Fence 14c direct route

Fence 14b alternative

Fence 14c alternative (this is off to the left of the direct route)

Fence 15ab: Burghley Table to Arena Rails

Fence 15a

Fence 15b

Fence 16abc: Ariat Challenge

Fence 16a direct route, with fence 16b (ditch) behind

Fence 16c direct route

Fence 16a alternative

Fence 16b alternative (same ditch as direct route, but further to the left)

Fence 16c alternative (same brush as direct route, but taking one wing straight on)

Fence 17: W. H. Bond Sawbench

Fence 18ab: Western Counties Tall N Narrow

Direct route

Fence 18a alternative

Fence 18b alternative (after a 180-degree left-hand turn from the alternative element a)

Fence 19abcde: The Burghley Brushes

Fence 19a

Fence 19b direct route

Fence 19cd direct route

Fence 19e direct route

Alternative route (elements b, c and d are to the left of the direct route, element e is to the right of the direct route)

Fence 19b alternative

Fence 19c alternative

Fence 19d alternative

Fence 19e alternative

Fence 20ab: Vardag Oxer to Corner

Fence 20a

Fence 20b direct route

Fence 20b alternative, which involves looping out to the left after element a and back round right-handed to the alternative element b

Fence 21ab: HTSG Wilma & Crumble Stumps

Fence 21a

Fence 21b

Fence 22abcd: NFU Water

Fence 22a

Fence 22b

Fence 22c direct route

Fence 22d

Fence 22c alternative

Fence 23ab: Fisher German Mounds

Fence 23a direct route

Fence 23b direct route

Fence 23a alternative

Fence 23b alternative

Fence 24: St James Place Double Brush

Fence 25: Clarke Willmott Brush

Fence 26: NAF Finale

