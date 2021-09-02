Britain’s first five-star for two years: Bicton cross-country course photos in full

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course for the one-off five-star competition this week has been designed by Mark Phillips.

    This is the first competition at five-star in Britain since Burghley Horse Trials in September 2019.

    Check out our pictures of all 26 fences below…

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 1: Chedington Flowerbed

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence one

    Fence 2: The Clippersharp Log Table

    Fence 3: Empire Picnic Table

    Fence 4: The BEST Blackberry Cottages

    Fence 5ab: EHOA Dewpond

    Fence 5a

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 5a

    Looking over fence 5a to 5b

    Fence 5b

    Fence 6abc: Chedington Oxers and Triple Bar

    Fence 6a

    Fence 6b

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 6b

    Fence 6c direct route

    Fence 6c alternative route – riders who take this fence will be forced to the left-hand side of the tree after it, which will take a little longer than going to the right after the direct route fence 6c

    Fence 7: Voltaire Brush

    Fence 8: Berenberg Cabin

    And the steep slope after it…

    Fence 9ab: Topspec Brush Corners

    Fence 9a

    Fence 9b direct route

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 9b

    The alternative fence 9b involves swinging out to the right after the first corner and then taking a slightly easier second corner

    Fence 10: Chedington Arena Table

    Fence 11: Bicton College Monkey Puzzle

    Fence 12: The Greenslade Taylor Hunt Picnic Table

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 12

    Fence 13: Jewson’s Table

    Fence 14abc: Clinton Devon Estates Cliffhanger

    Fence 14a direct route

    Fence 14b direct route

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 14b

    Fence 14c direct route

    Fence 14b alternative

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 14b alternative

    Fence 14c alternative (this is off to the left of the direct route)

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 14c alternative

    Fence 15ab: Burghley Table to Arena Rails

    Fence 15a

    Fence 15b

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 15b

    Fence 16abc: Ariat Challenge

    Fence 16a direct route, with fence 16b (ditch) behind

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 16a

    Fence 16c direct route

    Fence 16a alternative

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 16a alternative

    Fence 16b alternative (same ditch as direct route, but further to the left)

    Fence 16c alternative (same brush as direct route, but taking one wing straight on)

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 16c alternative

    Fence 17: W. H. Bond Sawbench

    Fence 18ab: Western Counties Tall N Narrow

    Direct route

    Fence 18a alternative

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 18a alternative

    Fence 18b alternative (after a 180-degree left-hand turn from the alternative element a)

    Fence 19abcde: The Burghley Brushes

    Fence 19a

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 19a

    Fence 19b direct route

    Fence 19cd direct route

    Fence 19e direct route

    Alternative route (elements b, c and d are to the left of the direct route, element e is to the right of the direct route)

    Fence 19b alternative

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 19b alternative

    Fence 19c alternative

    Fence 19d alternative

    Fence 19e alternative

    Fence 20ab: Vardag Oxer to Corner

    Fence 20a

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 20a

    Fence 20b direct route

    Fence 20b alternative, which involves looping out to the left after element a and back round right-handed to the alternative element b

    Fence 21ab: HTSG Wilma & Crumble Stumps

    Fence 21a

    Fence 21b

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 21b

    Fence 22abcd: NFU Water

    Fence 22a

    Fence 22b

    Fence 22c direct route

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 22c

    Fence 22d

    Fence 22c alternative

    Fence 23ab: Fisher German Mounds

    Fence 23a direct route

    Fence 23b direct route

    Fence 23a alternative

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 23a

    Fence 23b alternative

    Fence 24: St James Place Double Brush

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 24

    Fence 25: Clarke Willmott Brush

    Fence 26: NAF Finale

    Bicton Horse Trials cross-country course: five-star fence 26

