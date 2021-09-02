Bicton Horse Trials dressage times: find out what time your favourite five-star rider starts





The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials dressage times have been released for this week’s one-off five-star competition, which is being laid on to replace the cancelled Burghley Horse Trials.

The first phase kicks off at 9.30am tomorrow (Friday 3 September), when David Doel will enter the arena on Galileo Nieuwmoed.

Oliver Townend is second in on MHS King Joules at 9.40am, with Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy (HHS Noble Call) following him at 9.50am. Pippa Funnell is fourth to go at 10am on Majas Hope.

These first four riders all have a second horse at the end of the day, with David at 3.50pm on Ferro Point, Padraig at 4pm riding Leonidas II and Pippa at 4.10pm on Billy Walk On. Oliver will be the last to go, starting at 4.20pm on Tregilder.

The favourite, Piggy March, will take to the arena at 2.20pm with Vanir Kamira, with whom she won Badminton Horse Trials in 2019.

The other horse who has won a five-star in the field is Ringwood Sky Boy, ridden by New Zealand’s Tim Price, and he starts at 11.20am on the Bicton Horse Trials dressage times list.

With 32 horses expected to come forward after today’s Bicton Horse Trials first trot-up, the dressage has been split into four blocks of eight horses, with 20-minute coffee and tea breaks and an hour’s lunch break to punctuate the day.

Francis Whittington will be the first rider in after the morning break, on DHI Purple Rain at 11.10am, while Richard Jones starts the afternoon action, riding Alfies Clover at 1.30pm. Australia’s Sam Griffiths will get the final group of competitors underway when he does his test on Gurtera Cher at 3.10pm.

You might also be interested in:

Horses show high spirits at Bicton trot-up, plus two withdrawn at the last minute How to watch Bicton CCI5* Horse Trials: your essential guide Britain’s first five-star for two years: Bicton cross-country course photos in full Watch Mary King walk the key combinations on the Bicton Horse Trials track: ‘Real five-star fences’ *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.