3D printed trailers, Vikings’ horses and other things the horse world is talking about





Is this the future of horse transport?

3D printing technology has advanced significantly, to the point that not only can it help cure a horse’s canker, it could now also build the transport necessary to take the horse to the vet. US company Double D Trailers has designed the world’s first 3D printed horse trailers, which it hopes will be on the market next year. H&H spoke to company owner Brad Heath to find out more.

Read about how the trailers will be built

Vikings!

Viking warriors who invaded Britain in the 9th century may have brought horses with them, according to new research. It had been thought the invaders stole horses when they first arrived in Britain, but archaeologists have investigated equine remains believed to be originally from Scandinavia. By assessing the material, the team has found a human, horse and dog arrived here from overseas.

Read more about these findings

Living in a windmill

If you’re looking to move home, and fancy something a bit different, this former windmill could be for you. The £795,000 property has unusual characteristics such as its circular rooms, but also has beautiful equestrian facilities including five stables, a barn, an arena and 11 paddocks.

Take a look round

