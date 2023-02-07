



Rhoades Mill is not only a striking home but also has superb outdoor space and equestrian facilities, near Sibsey in Lincolnshire. The brick-built former windmill was constructed in 1823 and ceased functioning as a mill in 1921. It has been a private home since 1997. Although it is Grade II listed, planning consent was passed in 2017 for an extension and alterations, however this has now lapsed.

Sibsey is a small village in the Lincolnshire Wolds. It actually has two windmills – the other being the tourist attraction Trade Windmill, a six-storey mill built in 1877 with six sails that had been restored to full working order until recently. It was open to the public until 2018, but has been undergoing major restoration since being damaged in gales. There is also a primary school, pub, post office and general store in the village.

The historic market town and port of Boston, on the River Witham, is 5.5 miles away. It has extensive shopping and sporting facilities including golf and tennis centres. The coast at Freiston Shore is about 15 minutes away and the seaside town of Skegness around 30 minutes’ drive. The train from Boston to London King’s Cross is around 2.5hrs, typically changing at Grantham.

Riders will enjoy having Sheepgate Equestrian on their doorstep, just 10 minutes away, where there are dressage competitions from grassroots to top level. You can also hire the arenas.

Other top competition venues in a range of equestrian disciplines, such as Arena UK, Elms Farm, Hill House, Oasby and Norton Disney are within an hour’s drive. There are local grassroots cross-country courses plus beach riding nearby.

Pony Club branch-wise, you’re in South Wold Hunt North or Blankney Hunt territory. There are also plenty of Pony Club centres in the vicinity, including Stickney Riding Centre, just three miles away, and P and R Equestrian Centre, 5.5 miles from the property.

For those who hunt, the South Wold is the closest, while racing fans can head north to Market Rasen within 50 minutes, or south to Huntingdon, 1h25min away.

Rhoades Mill is on the market for £795,000 with ECR Properties. Let’s take a look around the property.

The house is set back from the road, behind electric gates. You arrive at the house via a hedged, gravel driveway with a circular turning point in front of the house. There is plenty of space to park. The garden is mainly laid to lawn around the house.

The two-storey mill features several interesting circular rooms with exposed brickwork, including a sitting room, double bedroom and study.

In the main section of the house there is a country-style kitchen, utility room, dining room and toilet on the ground floor. There are three more bedrooms on the first floor here, a wet room and family bathroom.

There is also a separate games room with outdoor entertainment area, which may have potential for further annexe accommodation subject to planning consent.

The equestrian facilities are well-kept and tidy. The stable yard has five loose boxes, and there is also an enclosed barn, a workshop and an open-fronted barn.

The outdoor manège is fenced and measures 20x50m approx. It has floodlights and schooling mirrors.

The fenced paddocks are on well-drained land alongside a walkway that leads to the furthermost paddock. There are a total of 11 paddocks, with water troughs, set in eight acres altogether.

The property has gated access to an adjacent “green lane” to allow riders to hack out from the property away from the roads.

