3 things the horse world is talking about right now: Monday 1 November 2021





1. Tom and Jonelle Price on the Pau podium

Tim Price and five-star debutant Falco won Pau Horse Trials with an outstanding showjumping performance, and Jonelle Price joined her husband on the podium in third aboard the pint-sized McClaren. Not a bad day at the office for the Prices.

2. This incredible chestnut mare

We’re all in love with Toledo De Kerser already, and now British double Olympic medal-winner Tom McEwen has shown the world another top-level campaigner to get excited about – CHF Cooliser, runner-up at Pau Horse Trials. Pau was the mare’s five-star debut and she added nothing to her dressage score of 29.1, being one of just two horses to finish on their dressage score. Tom says: “I was so pleased with how she dealt with the dressage to begin with as she is definitely a chestnut mare, but she has a heart of gold. She loves [this level] and would do anything for you – she’s incredible like that. She would dig deeper and go further than any other horse I probably will ever meet.”

3. Izzy Taylor and Fonbherna Lancer being alright after fall

We are relieved to hear that Izzy Taylor and Fonbherna Lancer are both reported to be “okay” after a heavy cross-country fall at Pau Horse Trials on Saturday, despite Izzy initially being taken to hospital for observation. The fall happened near the end of the course at the second element of the house to skinny roll top brush arrowhead at fence 29.

