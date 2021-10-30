Pau Horse Trials: Update on Izzy Taylor following cross-country fall





Izzy Taylor and Fonbherna Lancer are both reported to be “okay” after a heavy fall on the cross-country at Pau Horse Trials today (30 October).

Izzy and the Lancer Stud’s 11-year-old KWPN gelding (Otangelo x Utopie), 10th after dressage, were nearing the end of the course at the French five-star when they fell at the second element of the house to skinny roll top brush arrowhead at 29ab.

Technical delegate Gillian Kyle gave an update on Izzy’s condition at the post-cross-country press conference later this afternoon.

“I’m pleased to say Izzy is fine. She is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further observations,” she said. “There doesn’t seem to be any really serious damage, but we will know more later. I would like to wish her well and hope that she makes a speedy recovery.”

A statement posted on Izzy’s social media tonight confirmed the pair are alright.

“Although Izzy is a bit battered and bruised after her fall [on the cross-country at Pau Horse Trials] today, we are pleased to report that she is okay, and as is Fonbherna Lancer,” it said.

“Thanks for all your kind messages.”

This was the pair’s second CCI5* together and the combination came to Pau off the back of a CCI4*-S win at Little Downham in September. Their previous results include a win at Millstreet CCI4*-S and second at Ballendenisk CCI4*-S in 2019, plus numerous other wins and placings at national and international level in recent years.

