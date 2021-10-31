Pau Horse Trials trot-up: leading British contender withdrawn – all to play for in final phase





The leading British combination after cross-country has withdrawn ahead of the Pau Horse Trials trot-up on the final day of competition at the French CCI5*.

Oliver Townend and MHS King Joules, a 16-year-old Ghareeb gelding owned by Tom Joule, were in fourth position overnight, but did not present at the trot-up today (31 October).

All 35 horses to come before the ground jury of Christina Klingspor, Andrew Bennie and Emmanuelle Olier were accepted to go forwards to the final showjumping phase.

MHS King Joules’ withdrawal means five-star debutants Bubby Upton and Cola now move up a place to hold provisional fifth and are the leading British combination ahead of the final phase.

New Zealand’s Tim Price and Falco lead the field on their dressage score of 22.1 and do not have a fence in hand over Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy and Fallulah in provisional second (24.9). Kevin McNab and Scuderia 1918 A Best Friend fly the flag for Australia in third on 26.2.

There are four Brits in the top 10 and just 8.5 penalties separate the first 10 places. Oliver remains in touch of a top finish with his other ride, Sophie Adams’ Ridire Dorcha, who is in provisional 11th.

The showjumping is set to start at 2.30pm local time (1.30pm UK time). The start list is broadly in reverse order, with the exception of the two competitors with multiple horses.

Two-time former winner William Fox-Pitt will be first into the arena aboard Oratorio (provisional 26th), the son of his 2011 victor Oslo. He will jump his second ride, Little Fire (provisional 28th) just before the top 10.

Britain’s David Doel will also jump out of order on his first ride, Carneyhaugh Rua (provisional 22nd). David is lying seventh with Galileo Nieuwmoed, who will jump in order later this afternoon.

Yann Royant’s showjumping 1.30m course features 13 fences, including a double at 5ab, water tray at fence 8 and a treble at 9abc, with a time allowed of 85 seconds.

View the full Pau Horse Trials showjumping start list and course map

