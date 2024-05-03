{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘I’ve waited 36 years for my Windsor win’: rider’s joy as ‘sublime’ horse is champion

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • Within a 10 minute window, two horses from the same yard landed both side-saddle titles on offer at the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show. Stealing the show in the 2024 Royal Windsor ladies’ hunter class was Charlotte Clark riding her own and her mother Elizabeth Trembath’s lightweight gelding Harbour Master II (Marley).

    The Harlequin Du Carel eight-year-old is based with Jayne Ross, a side-saddle icon herself who has won this accolade numerous times on the likes of Hello Dolly and Time2Reflect.

    “I just love riding at Windsor, though while I’ve been coming here for 36 years this is my first-ever win here,” said mum-of-three Charlotte, who has been based with Team Ross for eight years. “Adding to this, Mum and Dad’s KBF Stackton Tressel won the novice heavyweights this morning. So, we’ve waited over three decades for a win here, and we get two in one day!”

    Earlier today, Marley finished third in a hotly-contested lightweight class under Jayne. Marley came over from Ireland originally and Charlotte and her parents bought him as an unshown four-year-old.

    “He’s just turned eight now and he’s in his prime,” Charlotte added. “We’ve been here in the ladies’ three times so I think we’ve finally hit the nail on the head. He rose to the occasion today. He’s quite a busy person and he likes the spotlight; he’s definitely an attention seeker, though when he gets it right he’s sublime.”

    Jayne was not to be outdone by her students, though, as she held onto a top initial pull in after the go-round to win the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) ladies’ show horse honours with Diane Stennett’s KBF Lucia, the reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ladies’ champion.

    The Free Spirit seven-year-old is also a multi-garlanded ridden coloured show horse who has won HOYS twice with Jayne astride, too.

    Enjoy the best of Royal Windsor with Horse & Hound

    To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news and the best of the action throughout Royal Windsor Horse Show, with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from Â£1 a week in the UK. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper Royal Windsor Horse Show magazine report in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 9 May.

    You may also be interested in:

    Alex Robinson
    Alex Robinson

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
    Alex Robinson

    You may like...