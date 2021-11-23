‘Electric from start to finish’: new record price set at Goresbridge Go For Gold





A three-year-old daughter of Sligo Candy Boy topped the 2021 Goresbridge Go For Gold results with a new record price of €82,000 (£69,004).

The 2021 sale was the most successful to date in terms of turnover, which stood at close to €1.5m (£1.26) for 62 lots sold.

Brian Flynn and Meabh Bolger, of MBF Sport Horses, had a sale to celebrate. Among the horses sold under their names were both the overall sale header, homebred MBF Stardust (Sligo Candy Boy x Terimon), who sold to US buyers Three Creeks Training LLC, and the second-top lot MBF Major Lazer, by Emir R. The latter was the highest-priced ridden horse at the auction, and was knocked down to GHF Equestrian (Vicky Tuffs and Andrew Williams) in the UK for €79,000 (£66,480).

“We were thrilled with the sale. It was electric from start to finish and fantastic to see so many new customers as well as so many returning purchasers who support the sale each year. I think it’s testament to the selection process and the quality of horse on offer at the Go For Gold Sale,” said organisers Martin and Mary Frances Donohoe.

“People have come to expect the very best at the Go For Gold Sale and the lists of accolades and achievements of our graduates speaks volumes.”

The UK was the biggest market, claiming 50% of horses sold, with the US also proving lucrative, accounting for close to a third of purchases.

A total of 45% of horses were bought by online or telephone bidders, with successful buyers from Germany, Canada, Sweden and Belgium, as well as the major US and UK markets.

Michael Jung was among the repeat Go For Gold buyers, taking home the three-year-old Ramiro B mare MBF Senorita, consigned by Brian and Meabh, for €26,000 (£21,879).

Other notable lots included MBF Celtic Claddagh (Celtic Hero B Z x Radolin), winner of the 2021 Royal Dublin Society four-year-old championship, who was secured by British buyer Barrington Sport Horses for €49,000 (£41,234).

The sale had a clearance rate of 87% with the average three-year-old price at €22,489 (£18,925) and the average four-year-old €30,538 (£25,698).

“The Go For Gold Sale has long established itself as the leading source and showcase of Ireland’s finest young event horses,” added Martin and Mary.

“The success of the sale is a team effort and there are many cogs in the wheel but the vendors keep on bringing their best horses forward for selection and ultimately it’s all about the horses on offer that keeps the Go For Gold Sale the source of champions.”

2021 Goresbridge Go For Gold results

Lot 3 Danos Lola (Carrera VDL x Cruising) €24,000

Lot 5 Rahale Cougar (Cougar x Coevers Diamond Boy) €15,000

Lot 6 RVS Cupid (Quidam Junior x Ricardo Z) €24,000

Lot 7 Hashtag Verified (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Don Juan De La Bouverie) €15,000

Lot 9 MBF Handyman (Ramiro B x Royaldik) €28,000

Lot 11 EPA Elegance (Wido x Dow Jones Courcel) €40,000

Lot 12 Rathnageera (MBF Colando x Diamond Valley Gold) €23,000

Lot 14 Greenacres Pino (Pino x Cavalier Royale) €26,000

Lot 15 MBF Major Lazer K (Emir R x Landsieger) €79,000

Lot 16 Ballygriffin Crossfield Cara (O.B.O.S Quality x Highroller) €19,000

Lot 17 SBT Solo (In Seclusion x Boherdeal Clover) €13,000

Lot 18 Drombane Lord (Harlequin Du Carel x Kings Master) €34,000

Lot 19 MBF Celtic Claddagh (Celtic Hero BZ x Radolin) €49,000

Lot 20 Unnamed (Pointilliste x Master Imp) €13,000

Lot 21 CFH Dakars Girl (Dakar VDL x Ars Vivendi) €15,000

Lot 23 MBF Firebrand (Tyson x Coevers Diamond Boy) €32,000

Lot 24 Unnamed (Hype x Master Imp) €26,000

Lot 25 MBF Starburst (Sligo Candy Boy x Terimon) €82,000

Lot 26 Clooncastle MBF (O.B.O.S Quality x Touchdown) €16,000

Lot 27 Ballygriffin Odysseus (Ulysses M2S x Newmarket Venture) €18,000

Lot 30 Flirtation (Je T’aime Flamenco x VDL Arkansas) €48,000

Lot 31 Unnamed (Cobra 18 x Courage 11) €22,000

Lot 32 Unnamed (Mr Lincoln B x Castlecomer Q) €10,000

Lot 37 Unnamed (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Ramiro B) €38,000

Lot 38 Unnamed (Olympic Lux x Diamond Imp Lad) €13,000

Lot 39 Monbeg Django (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x unknown) €16,000

Lot 40 MBF Huntstown Cornet (Cornet Obolensky x Loughehoe Guy) €24,000

Lot 41 Jagerbomb PH (Womanizer x Desir Du Chateau) €15,000

Lot 42 MBF Corbeagh (Quidam Junior x Lux Z) €22,000

Lot 43 Unnamed (Island Commander x Ramiro B) €18,000

Lot 44 Kilderry Storm (Barley A Moment x Touchdown) €16,000

Lot 45 Unnamed (Golden Master x Je T’aime Flamenco) €19,000

Lot 46 Cushlas Stitchem (Vittorio x Apache D’adriers HN) €16,000

Lot 47 Unnamed (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Darsi) €28,000

Lot 49 Warrenstown U de Muse (Im Special De Muze x Verdi) €20,000

Lot 50 Unnamed (Tullabeg Fusion x Aldatus Z) €18,000

Lot 51 MBF Senorita (Ramiro B x Fines) €26,000

Lot 52 MBF Dignified Duchess (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Master Imp) €32,000

Lot 53 Ballygriffin Trendy (Ars Vivendi x Clover Brigade) €16,000

Lot 55 Kilcannon Heat Wave (Tyson x Harlequin Du Carel) €16,000

Lot 57 Sunhill Cobrio (Cobra 18 x Condios) €36,000

Lot 58 Unnamed (Loughehoe Guy x Garrison Royale) €11,000

Lot 59 Unnamed (Freestyle Van De Wolfsakker x Sparkling Clove) €27,000

Lot 60 Handsome Boy (Hardwell x Cavalier) €20,000

Lot 61 Unnamed (Lancelot x Cruising) €24,000

Lot 62 NPS Lanzarote (NPS Campagne 11Z x Diabeau) €40,000

Lot 63 Kilcandra Bonnie Ocestes (Orestus x Bonnie Prince) €12,500

Lot 64 Unnamed (O.B.O.S Quality 004 x Cobra) €20,000

Lot 65 MBF Capri Du Carel (Capri Van Overis Z x Harlequin Du Carel) €10,000

Lot 66 Unnamed (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Luidam) €19,000

Lot 67 Ballinglen Alainn (Financial Reward x Rebel Mountain) €18,000

Lot 68 Monbeg Showtime (Tolan R x Womanizer) €23,500

Lot 69 MBF Kingsriver Romeo (Womanizer x Sandro Hit) €18,000

Lot 71 Poynstown Mason (Luidam x Chill Out) €14,000

Lot 73 Outherard Errigal (Loughehoe Guy x Errigal Flight) €13,000

Lot 74 Unnamed (Numero Cruise x Courage 11) €30,000

Lot 75 Zwavo’s John (Unaniem x Roven) €15,000

Lot 77 Boleybawn Fabien (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Courage 11) € 28,000

Lot 78 MBF Old Mel (Coonogues Hill x Mummys Luck) €13,000

Lot 79 Curraghgraigue Q Hill )O.B.O.S Quality 004 x Cobra) €28,000

Lot 80 MBF Late Night Views (Cormint x O.B.O.S Quality) €26,000

Lot 81 Unnamed (Sligo Candy Boy x Newmarket Jewel) €17,000

