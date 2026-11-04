One grooming skill that shouldn’t be overlooked is how to hot cloth a horse. It’s a traditional technique that perhaps isn’t commonplace outside of professional yards or clipping season, but it is one that has a whole host of benefits when done correctly.

In fact, it can be done year-round for many horses, and can make the lives of owners easier when done regularly as part of the grooming routine, particularly following exercise. Read on to learn exactly what hot clothing is, how to hot cloth a horse, when to hot cloth, and the benefits of doing so.

What is hot clothing?

Hot clothing is a grooming technique that involves using a cloth dampened with hot water to clean the horse’s coat. It’s more thorough than a groom, as it does a better job of lifting dirt, grease and sweat, but is less intensive than bathing a horse, and as the horse doesn’t get as wet, they don’t require drying afterwards.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

How to hot cloth a horse

Jess Errington, head girl for five-star event rider Harry Meade, is a firm believer in regularly hot clothing horses, and has the method down pat.

To hot cloth, you’ll need the following:

a bucket

hot water, hot enough that you can comfortably put your hand in

a clean cloth, such as a small microfibre towel (like this one)

antiseptic, baby oil or no-wash conditioner

The method:

Fill half a bucket with hot water; you should be able to put your hand in, but the trick is that it is hot – not lukewarm. Add in your “treatment” – a splash antiseptic, coat oil or no-wash conditioner. Submerge the cloth in the water, and then wring out. Rub the cloth on the horse’s body in circular motions, making sure you get right to the skin. Regularly dunk the cloth back into the bucket of water, but make sure you wring it out again before going back to rub the horse down. If the water starts to become grimy, freshen up with a new bucket of water.

“I start with boiling hot water and let it cool until I can put my hand in to make sure it’s hot – it sounds silly, but if you use lukewarm water it doesn’t work, says Jess. “I don’t fill the whole bucket, just between a quarter and half. Then I’ll add a quarter or a cap of Dettol antiseptic in, and a splash of baby oil.”

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jess finds the mix of antiseptic and baby oil complimentary, lifting grease easily and leaving a shiny coat behind.

The trick to the technique is making sure the cloth is wrung out before rubbing the horse down, as you don’t want to get them wet – it’s the damp heat that does the work.

“Think of it as rubbing the horse’s skin down rather than wiping their coat. You’re not really washing them off, like a bath, but rubbing their skin, and that technique means they are dry at the end,” explains Jess. “After you’ve finished, you should be able to put your horse’s stable rug back on, rather than a drying rug, as they shouldn’t be wet.”

A solarium isn’t essential for hot clothing, but does prevent your horse from becoming cold (Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

When to hot cloth

Hot clothing is typically done after clipping a horse to soothe the skin, but Jess uses the technique year-round as part of her grooming routine.

“I’ll hot cloth the horses everyday, unless they need a proper bath. I find it’s really good for their skin and coats, especially after working up a sweat,” she says. “I’m not a huge fan of bathing all the time; I think it strips the oils from the coats. Hot clothing every day keeps the coat in good condition, and it means you don’t have to bath as often. Before a show I often only have to give them a good groom and wash their mane and tail.”

Hot clothing isn’t suitable for unclipped horses, or those with fluffy or dense coats, as the water isn’t able to reach the skin, but it is useful before a repeat of any type of clip to lift dirt and grease.

“I’ll hot cloth until late October when winter coats start coming in; then it’s time to either bath or clip and have the option to keep hot clothing,” says Jess. “I started doing it year-round after working at Tim Stockdale’s yard many years ago. We’d hot cloth the clipped horses all through the winter, and with all the benefits, I thought why not carry on through the year!”

Benefits of hot clothing

Hot clothing has plenty of benefits, and is a great element to add to your grooming routine if it’s not something you regularly do.

1. Soothes the skin

Hot clothing is a great way to soothe irritated skin, particularly after clipping.

2. Removes grease and sweat easily

After riding or exercising, hot clothing is a great option instead of bathing or grooming to remove grease and sweat residue from the girth, saddle and bridle. It’s particularly great in winter if you don’t have access to a hot water tap or one of the best portable hot showers, and would otherwise have to give your horse a cold bath to wash them off.

3. Improves clipping results

Hot clothing before clipping gives you a clean coat, which make clipping easier – you won’t get streaky lines, or dull your blades as quickly.

4. Enhances coat shine

Adding baby oil or a coat-shine product in as you hot cloth will leave your horse sparkling. Be careful when selecting products to choose ‘no-wash’ options that are safe to use without rinsing.

5. Can reduce the need for baths

As Jess has found, regularly hot clothing goes a long way to maintaining a healthy coat and reducing the need for regular baths – something many owners will be thrilled to hear the day before a show. However, they shouldn’t replace baths when one is needed for a dirty or muddy horse.