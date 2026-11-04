How to hot cloth, with expert tips from a top groom

Jess Errington explains how to hot cloth a horse and why it’s worth doing all year round

Mel Beale&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Groom holding a towel on side of horse
Hot clothing is an effective way to lift dirt, grease and sweat from your horse’s coat
(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

One grooming skill that shouldn’t be overlooked is how to hot cloth a horse. It’s a traditional technique that perhaps isn’t commonplace outside of professional yards or clipping season, but it is one that has a whole host of benefits when done correctly.

In fact, it can be done year-round for many horses, and can make the lives of owners easier when done regularly as part of the grooming routine, particularly following exercise. Read on to learn exactly what hot clothing is, how to hot cloth a horse, when to hot cloth, and the benefits of doing so.

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Mel Beale
Mel Beale
Freelance writer

Mel Beale is a freelance writer, photographer, and content creator with a lifelong passion for horses. She holds a 1st class degree in Equine Sports Science from Nottingham Trent University and has built a diverse career both in the saddle and behind the scenes.