Horse owners urged to mow before they harrow to control worms in hot weather

Mowing before harrowing is key as this summer’s high temperatures have created a “rare opportunity” to help manage parasites

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Horses grazing in an unmowed summer field
Mowing before harrowing is key
(Image credit: Alamy)

Horse owners are urged to mow before they harrow, as this summer’s high temperatures have provided a “rare window” for effective worm control.

Parasitologist Diane Gilby, founder of Intelligent Worming, which creates individual equine parasite control programmes, has put together evidence-based guidance for owners. She said the critical step is mowing before the harrow goes in.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.