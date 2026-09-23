Rallying call to horse owners to take part in key project to protect equine and human health

An antibiotic resistance research team needs horse owners’ help to address gaps in knowledge

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A horse eating from a bucket
Library image
(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

A rallying call has gone out to horse owners, to help in the fight against deadly antibiotic resistance.

The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) and the University of Liverpool are inviting owners to take part in a study on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in healthy horses. H&H has reported on the need to tackle resistance, as the effects on human and animal health if antibiotics become ineffective could be catastrophic in future.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.