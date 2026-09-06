Research spreads hope for new osteoarthritis treatment in humans and animals

The research was led by the Royal Veterinary College

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Pictured a vet examining a horse&#039;s leg
(Image credit: Future)

Veterinary research into osteoarthritis (OA) may lead to treatment that could slow or even reverse the disease, in humans and animals.

Research led by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC), published in Bone Research, has identified an inhibitor, a protein that binds to an enzyme and slows or stops its activity, that may improve joint health as well as translating into new treatment.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
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Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.